EXC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 17th, 2020

Match 10 of the ECS T10 Capelle sees Excelsior 20 taking on SV Kampong in Capelle.

SV Kampong had a tough day in the office with two close losses against Sparta Cricket. However, Excelsior did get a win against Voorburg on Wednesday as they reinstated their credentials as a genuine contender for the title.

Both teams are evenly matched on paper with nothing much to separate them. Despite being the higher-placed of the two sides in the points table, Excelsior 20 are slight underdogs heading into this game against Kampong, who do have a strong batting unit.

All in all, we should be in for a great contest with both sides eager to get two points ahead of the all-important knockout phase.

Squads to choose from

Excelsior 20

Niels Etman, Jelte Schoonheim, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Lorenzo Ingram, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Jelte van Troost, Stan van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelma, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry and Luqman Tariq and Haider Khan and Sebastiaan Gokke.

SV Kampong Cricket

Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Danish Ateeq, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman and Mohsin Salman.

Predicted Playing XI

Excelsior 20

M Schewe, J Kroesen, R Zeggers, L Ingram, U Baker, J Schoonheim, T Heggelman, R van Troost, N Etman, S Bhatti and C Rutgers

SV Kampong Cricket

R Alphonse, S Butt, U Malik, A Saleemi, D Ateeq, F Bashir, K Sherzaad, R Anis, B Saleem, R Siddique and T Bhakre

Match Details

Match: Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket

Date: 17th September 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with the ball skidding on to the bat nicely. The bowlers will have a hard time on this surface with there being absolutely no room for error.

With there being little movement off the surface, changes of pace should be the go-to weapon for the pacers towards the end of the innings. Considering that this would be the fifth game of the day, the pitch could be a tad slower, although 100 should still be achievable at this venue.

