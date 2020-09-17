EXC vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 18th, 2020

The final league fixture in ECS T10 Capelle has SV Kampong Cricket taking on Excelsior 20 on Friday.

Both teams have done well in this competition so far, although Excelsior would be the happier of the two sides with three wins in five games. SV Kampong have won only two games, and one of them came against Excelsior on Thursday as they put on a dominant bowling display.

Although they head into this game with momentum on their side, Kampong are the slight underdogs for this game owing to Excelsior's superior bowling strength. Both sides should put in their best efforts, which paves the way for an even contest on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Excelsior 20

Niels Etman, Jelte Schoonheim, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Lorenzo Ingram, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Jelte van Troost, Stan van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelma, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry and Luqman Tariq and Haider Khan and Sebastiaan Gokke.

SV Kampong Cricket

Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Danish Ateeq, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman and Mohsin Salman.

Predicted Playing XI

Excelsior 20

M Schewe, J Kroesen, R Zeggers, L Ingram, U Baker, J Schoonheim, T Heggelman, R van Troost, N Etman, S Bhatti and S Shankar

SV Kampong Cricket

R Alphonse, S Butt, U Malik, A Saleemi, D Ateeq, F Bashir, K Sherzaad, R Anis, B Saleem, R Siddique and T Bhakre

Match Details

Match: Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket

Date: 18th September 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch awaits the two sides on Friday, with scores of over 130 being notched up at an alarming rate. Although the spinners have found some success of late, the batsmen have made good use of the dimensions of the ground.

They should, however, be wary of the pacers, who have utilized their variations to good effect. With the pitch likely to get a touch slower in the second innings, batting first would be the ideal option at Sportpark Bermweg.

ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EXC vs KAM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Alphonse, J Kroesen, S Butt, S Shankar, D Ateeq, U Malik, L Ingram, U Baker, R van Troost, T Heggelman and N Etman

Captain: N Etman, Vice-Captain: L Ingram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Alphonse, B Saleem, S Butt, S Shankar, D Ateeq, U Malik, L Ingram, U Baker, R van Troost, R Anis and N Etman

Captain: U Baker, Vice-Captain: L Ingram