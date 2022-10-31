EXP vs CY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 3

The Expendables (EXP) will lock horns with Cool Boys (CY) in Match 3 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 on Tuesday at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at EXP vs CY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, best player picks, pitch reports and more.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season on Monday. Expendables has various experienced and in-form players, while Cool Boys has a young squad of promising players.

Cool Boys will give it their all to win the match, but The Expendables are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EXP vs CY Match Details

The third match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 1 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 12:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EXP vs CY, Match 3

Date and Time: November 1, 2022, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Vision Cricket Center in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

EXP vs CY Form Guide

EXP - Yet to play their first match

CY - Will be playing their first match

EXP vs CY Probable Playing XI

EXP Playing XI

No major injury updates

Pratik Shettigar (wk), Junzab Eisar, Umair Asif, Fawad Ghafoor, Osaid Shaiq, Vikram Nayak, Adel Farooq, Zeeshan Durrani, Furqan Shafi, Bhavik Thaker, Danysh Hyder

CY Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Hamid Nawaz, Faizan Awan, Muhammad Awais, Rizwan Khan, Asfandyar Khan, Burhanudin Sabir, Samal Udawaththa, Basit Ali-I, Farhad Khan, Mohamad Sihan

EXP vs CY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ur Rehman

A Ur Rehman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Rumman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

C Nirmal

I Shaikh and C Nirmal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. F Ghafoor has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

R Khan

A Farooq and R Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Durrani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Alhashmi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Alhashmi and H Bilal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Khan is another good pick for today's match.

EXP vs CY match captain and vice-captain choices

R Khan

R Khan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

A Farooq

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Farooq the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for EXP vs CY, Match 3

R Khan

A Farooq

F Ghafoor

C Nirmal

I Shaikh

The Expendables vs Cool Boys Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

The Expendables vs Cool Boys Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ur Rehman, M Rumman

Batters: C Nirmal, I Shaikh, F Ghafoor

All-rounders: R Khan, A Ghafoor, Z Durrani

Bowlers: F Alhashmi, F Khan, H Bilal

The Expendables vs Cool Boys Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ur Rehman

Batters: C Nirmal, I Shaikh, F Ghafoor

All-rounders: R Khan, A Ghafoor, Z Durrani, S Husain

Bowlers: F Alhashmi, F Shafi, H Bilal

