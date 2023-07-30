EZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will see East Zone (EZ) squaring off against South Zone (SZ) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

East Zone won all of their last three matches of the tournament. South Zone, too, have prevailed in all three occasions. Although both teams will be confident of their form, the South Zone might prevail due to the presence of experienced players.

EZ vs SZ Match Details

The 11th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played on July 30 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EZ vs SZ, Match 11

Date and Time: 30th July 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. The last match played on this pitch was between South Zone and North East Zone, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

EZ vs SZ Form Guide

EZ - W W W

SZ - W W W

EZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

EZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Subranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, MB Murasingh, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, R Bhui, Vidhwath Kaverappa, R Kunnummal, Washington Sundar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), K Arun Karthik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, V Koushik

EZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Kushagra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Agarwal

A Easwaran and M Agarwal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kunnummel played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Parag

R Parag and S Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Sai Kishore is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Kaverappa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Vijaykumar and V Kaverappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Murasingh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

R Parag will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 442 points in the last two matches.

V Kaverappa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Kaverappa as he will bowl crucial overs in the match and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 317 points in the last two matches

5 Must-Picks for EZ vs SZ, Match 11

M Agarwal

V Kaverappa

R Parag

S Ahmed

R Sai Kishore

East Zone vs South Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

East Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: M Agarwal (c), A Easwaran, R Kunnummel

All-rounders: W Sundar, S Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, R Parag (vc), U Singh

Bowlers: V Kaverappa, V Vijaykumar

East Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan, K Kushagra

Batters: M Agarwal, A Easwaran, R Kunnummel

All-rounders: S Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, R Parag (c), U Singh

Bowlers: V Kaverappa (vc), M Murasingh