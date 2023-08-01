EZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will see East Zone (EZ) squaring off against West Zone (WZ) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

East Zone won three of their last four matches of the tournament. West Zone, too, have three victories in four appearances.

It will be a tight-contest, and expect the experienced West Zone to prevail over the East Zone.

EZ vs WZ Match Details

The 14th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played on August 1 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EZ vs WZ, Match 14

Date and Time: 1st August 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. The last match played on this pitch was between Central Zone and North East Zone, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

EZ vs WZ Form Guide

EZ - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

WZ - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

EZ vs WZ Probable Playing XI

EZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Subranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, MB Murasingh, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep

WZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harvik Desai (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Samarth Vyas, Shams Mulani, Atit Sheth, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kathan Patel, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

EZ vs WZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Desai

H Desai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Kushagra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Panchal

A Easwaran and P Panchal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Tripathi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Parag

R Parag and S Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Mulani is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Hangargekar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Deep and R Hangargekar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Murasingh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EZ vs WZ match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

R Parag will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 496 points in the last three matches.

S Mulani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Mulani as he will bowl crucial overs in the match and will also bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 304 points in the last four matches

5 Must-Picks for EZ vs WZ, Match 14

S Mulani

R Parag

S Ahmed

P Panchal

S Dube

East Zone vs West Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

East Zone vs West Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Desai

Batters: P Panchal, A Easwaran, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Ahmed (vc), R Parag (c), S Dube, S Mulani, A Sheth

Bowlers: R Hangargekar, A Deep

East Zone vs West Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Desai

Batters: P Panchal, A Easwaran, S Khan

All-rounders: S Ahmed, R Parag (c), S Dube, S Mulani (vc), A Sheth

Bowlers: R Hangargekar, A Deep