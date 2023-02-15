East Zone (EZ-W) will take on Central Zone (CZ-W) in the second game of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the EZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. Central Zone have many in-form players, while East Zone have a relative weak team compared to others in the tournament.

East Zone will look to win the game, but Central Zone are a better team and expected to prevail.

EZ-W vs CZ-W Match Details

The second game of the Senior Womens Inter Zonal T20 Trophy will be played on February 15 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal at 9:00 am IST. The live score andcommentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EZ-W vs CZ-W, Senior Womens Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 2

Date and Time: February 15, 2023; 9:00 am IST

Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal

Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal has a well-balanced pitch conducive for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

EZ-W vs CZ-W Form Guide

EZ-W - Will be playing their first game

CZ-W - Will be playing their first game

EZ-W vs CZ-W Probable Playing XIs

EZ-W

No major injury updates

Anuja Patil, Madhuri Mehta (c), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Mita Paul, Priyanka Bala (wk), Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Dhara Gujjar, Rashmi Dey, Uma Chetry

CZ-W

No major injury updates

Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav (c), Mona Meshram, Komal Zanzad, Swagatika Rath, Jasia Akhtar, Nikita Singh, Nishu Choudhary, Indrani Roy (wk), Sonali Singh, Shilpa Sahu

EZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Roy

Roy, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. P Bala is another good pick.

Batters

M Mehta

J Akhter and Mehta are the best batter picks. M Meshram is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

M Paul

A Patil and Paul are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Rath is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Yadav

The top bowler picks are E Bisht and P Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Acharjee is another good pick.

EZ-W vs CZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Paul

Paul is one of the best players for East Zone. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

A Patil

Patil is one of the best players for East Zone. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for EZ-W vs CZ-W, Match 2

A Patil

P Yadav

M Paul

M Meshram

M Mehta

East Zone Women vs Central Zone Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

East Zone Women vs Central Zone Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Roy

Batters: M Mehta, M Meshram, J Akhter

All-rounders: A Patil, M Paul, S Meena, S Rath

Bowlers: P Acharjee, P Yadav, E Bisht

East Zone Women vs Central Zone Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Roy, P Bala

Batters: M Mehta, M Meshram, J Akhter

All-rounders: A Patil, M Paul

Bowlers: P Acharjee, P Yadav, E Bisht, M Paswan

Poll : 0 votes