FAL vs AAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 30

The NFL Falcons will take on Al Aziz Developers in Match 30 of Group B at the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

The NFL Falcons are currently placed fifth with just one win and two losses. They come into this match on the back of a 24-run win over Shama Stylish Living.

Meanwhile, Al Aziz Developers have lost each of their four games and sit at the bottom of the points table. In their previous game, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Shama Stylish Living.

FAL vs AAD Probable Playing 11 Today

NFL Falcons

Abdul Hafeez Afridi (c), Abdul Malik, Bharat Jethwa, Hardik Pai, Zahir Siddiqi, Naqash Basharat, Safer Tariq (wk), Syed Maqsood, Tariq Hussain, Wajahat Butt, Sagheer Afridi

Al Aziz Developers

Ali Imran Zaidi(c), Aqeel Siddiqui, Hamid Nawaz, Mohammad Younus, Mohammad Nadeem, Ahsan Shahzad, Muhammad Naeem, Shamim Ali, Abdul Raziq, Junaid Shamsudheen, Muhammad Imran (wk)

Match Details

Match: NFL Falcons vs Al Aziz Developers, Match 30

Date and Time: February 20, Sunday, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is generally a sporting one. However, in recent games, the bowlers have proved to be more dominating.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.

Today’s FAL vs AAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Junaid Shamzu: Shamzu hasn’t been effective with the bat but has chipped in with the ball. He has three wickets to his name in as many matches.

Batters

Imran Zaidi: Zaidi hasn’t been able to fire so far in the tournament. However, he is a capable batter who is expected to score big in this game.

All-rounders

Abdul Malik: Abdul Malik is a top captaincy choice for today’s game. He has managed to score 84 runs and take three wickets in four outings.

Hafeez Afridi: Hafeez Afridi is among the best players in his side. He has scored 25 runs and has picked up three wickets so far.

Ahsan Shahzad: Ahsan has been a top-class bowling all-rounder for his side. He has picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy of around 6.

Bowlers

Shamim Ali: Shamim has led the bowling attack for the Developers. He has managed to take five wickets this season in three games.

Zahir Siddiqi: Zahir has the ability to contain the batters and control the flow of runs. So far, he has picked up two wickets in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Malik: 225 points

Shamim Ali: 179 points

Hafeez Afridi: 165 points

Ahsan Shahzad: 155 points

Junaid Shamzu: 151 points

Important stats for FAL vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Malik: Four matches, 84 runs, three wickets

Shamim Ali: Three matches, five wickets

Hafeez Afridi: Four matches, 25 runs, three wickets

Ahsan Shahzad: Three matches, three wickets

Junaid Shamzu: Three matches, three wickets

FAL vs AAD Dream11 Prediction Today

FAL vs AAD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junaid Shamzu, Imran Zaidi, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Afridi, Ahsan Shahzad, Shamim Ali, Zahir Siddiqi, Wahajat Butt, Safeer Tariq, Naqash Basharat, Mohammad Younus

Captain: Abdul Malik Vice-Captain: Ahsan Shahzad

FAL vs AAD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Junaid Shamzu, Imran Zaidi, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Afridi, Ahsan Shahzad, Shamim Ali, Zahir Siddiqi, Mohammad Younus, Hamid Nawaz, Syed Maqsood, Kashif Alam

Captain: Shamim Ali Vice-Captain: Hafeez Afridi.

