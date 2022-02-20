FAL vs AAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 30

The NFL Falcons will take on Al Aziz Developers in Match 30 of Group B at the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
The NFL Falcons are currently placed fifth with just one win and two losses. They come into this match on the back of a 24-run win over Shama Stylish Living.
Meanwhile, Al Aziz Developers have lost each of their four games and sit at the bottom of the points table. In their previous game, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Shama Stylish Living.
FAL vs AAD Probable Playing 11 Today
NFL Falcons
Abdul Hafeez Afridi (c), Abdul Malik, Bharat Jethwa, Hardik Pai, Zahir Siddiqi, Naqash Basharat, Safer Tariq (wk), Syed Maqsood, Tariq Hussain, Wajahat Butt, Sagheer Afridi
Al Aziz Developers
Ali Imran Zaidi(c), Aqeel Siddiqui, Hamid Nawaz, Mohammad Younus, Mohammad Nadeem, Ahsan Shahzad, Muhammad Naeem, Shamim Ali, Abdul Raziq, Junaid Shamsudheen, Muhammad Imran (wk)
Match Details
Match: NFL Falcons vs Al Aziz Developers, Match 30
Date and Time: February 20, Sunday, at 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is generally a sporting one. However, in recent games, the bowlers have proved to be more dominating.
The team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.
Today’s FAL vs AAD Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Junaid Shamzu: Shamzu hasn’t been effective with the bat but has chipped in with the ball. He has three wickets to his name in as many matches.
Batters
Imran Zaidi: Zaidi hasn’t been able to fire so far in the tournament. However, he is a capable batter who is expected to score big in this game.
All-rounders
Abdul Malik: Abdul Malik is a top captaincy choice for today’s game. He has managed to score 84 runs and take three wickets in four outings.
Hafeez Afridi: Hafeez Afridi is among the best players in his side. He has scored 25 runs and has picked up three wickets so far.
Ahsan Shahzad: Ahsan has been a top-class bowling all-rounder for his side. He has picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy of around 6.
Bowlers
Shamim Ali: Shamim has led the bowling attack for the Developers. He has managed to take five wickets this season in three games.
Zahir Siddiqi: Zahir has the ability to contain the batters and control the flow of runs. So far, he has picked up two wickets in the tournament.
Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs AAD Dream11 prediction team
Abdul Malik: 225 points
Shamim Ali: 179 points
Hafeez Afridi: 165 points
Ahsan Shahzad: 155 points
Junaid Shamzu: 151 points
Important stats for FAL vs AAD Dream11 prediction team
Abdul Malik: Four matches, 84 runs, three wickets
Shamim Ali: Three matches, five wickets
Hafeez Afridi: Four matches, 25 runs, three wickets
Ahsan Shahzad: Three matches, three wickets
Junaid Shamzu: Three matches, three wickets
FAL vs AAD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junaid Shamzu, Imran Zaidi, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Afridi, Ahsan Shahzad, Shamim Ali, Zahir Siddiqi, Wahajat Butt, Safeer Tariq, Naqash Basharat, Mohammad Younus
Captain: Abdul Malik Vice-Captain: Ahsan Shahzad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Junaid Shamzu, Imran Zaidi, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Afridi, Ahsan Shahzad, Shamim Ali, Zahir Siddiqi, Mohammad Younus, Hamid Nawaz, Syed Maqsood, Kashif Alam
Captain: Shamim Ali Vice-Captain: Hafeez Afridi.