FAL vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona 2020-21 game – Feb 16, 2021

Match number 32 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Falco CC lock horns with Badalona Shaheen CC at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground.

Badalona Shaheen will be playing their first match of the tournament while their opponents will come into the game after playing Punjab in the first match of the day.

Both teams have performed well in bygone ECS tournaments and will want to do well this time around too.

With two top-quality sides meeting, fans can be in for an entertaining 20 overs of cricket.

ECS T10 Barcelona - Squads to choose from

Falco CC Squad

Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Yaseen, Shehzad Umar, and Zeeshan Raza.

Badalona Shaheen CC Squad

Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.

Advertisement

Predicted playing XIs

Falco CC

Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Rehman Ullah, Awais Khan, Moazzam Rafique, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed, Shahbaz Ahmed

Badalona Shaheen CC

Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC, Match 32

Date: February 16, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is favorable for the batsmen. However, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers. Both teams will look to bat first and post a total in excess of 100.

FAL vs BSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FAL vs BSH Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Shafeer Mohammad, Malik Sami Ur Rehman

Captain: Hamza Saleem Vice-captain: Babar Khan

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Umair Javed, Adeel Sarwar, Moazzam Rasul, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Shafeer Mohammad, Malik Sami Ur Rehman

Captain: Adeel Sarwar Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem