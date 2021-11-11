FAL vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10 Match 22

Falco will take on the Catalunya Tigers in the 22nd match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 12th November at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Falco have been in good form with two victories in as many games, placing them in fifth position in the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. They will be high on confidence given their performances so far and will be hoping to register their third win of the tournament.

After defeating the Montcada Royals in the previous match, the Catalunya Tigers now lead the table with four wins in five matches and are looking great this season. They will be eyeing to maintain their winning momentum in this encounter and stick to the top.

FAL vs CAT Probable Playing XIs Today

Falco:

Zeeshan Raza (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah (C), Naeem Shah, Ijaz Ahmed, Shabaz Ahmed, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Ghazanfar

Catalunya Tigers:

Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C)

Match Details

Match: Falco vs Catalunya Tigers, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 12th November, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vidreres Cricket Ground is often favorable to the batters. However, in previous matches hosted at this venue, fans have seen even dominance from both elements of the game. A target of approximately 95 will be a challenging one on this surface.

Today’s FAL vs CAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais has scored 114 runs with the bat and was also involved in eleven dismissals in this tournament. He is a must-pick in the wicketkeeper section.

Batters

Sheraz Iqbal: Sheraz is a capable batsman who can play big shots and give a quick start to his team. He has scored 53 runs and also picked up three wickets in the same number of matches.

Ijaz Ahmed: Ijaz is a decent lower-middle-order batter who can hit the ball all around the ground. He failed to score in the previous match but is expected to score good runs in this game.

All-rounders

Asjad Butt: Asjad’s contribution this season has been outstanding in both aspects of the game. He has scored 116 runs and also picked up three wickets so far in the tournament.

Adeel Sarwar: Adeel is a viable pick in this game as he can score vital runs and also make contributions with the ball. He scored 36 runs and scalped three wickets in the first game against Fateh and will look to replicate that performance.

Bowlers

Ghulam Dastgeer: Ghulam has been a standout bowler for the Tigers. He has picked up five wickets in three games and is expected to add more to his kitty.

Muhammad Sheraz: Sheraz will be a decent option for today’s game. He can bowl in the middle overs and control the flow of runs with his subtle variations.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Asjad Butt: 353 points

Awais Ahmed: 271 points

Waqas Miraj: 270 points

Sheraz Iqbal: 215 points

Ghulam Dastgeer: 181 points

Important stats for FAL vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Asjad Butt: 5 matches, 116 runs, 3 wickets

Awais Ahmed: 5 matches, 114 runs

Waqas Miraj: 5 matches, 8 wickets

Adeel Sarwar: 2 matches, 40 runs, 3 wickets

Ghulam Dastgeer: 3 matches, 5 wickets

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Prediction Today

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Sheraz Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmed, Jamshad Afzal, Waqas Miraj, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Sheraz

Captain: Asjad Butt Vice-Captain: Awais Ahmed

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Zeeshan Raza, Shahzaib Akram, Sheraz Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Sheraz

Captain: Adeel Sarwar Vice-Captain: Sheraz Iqbal

Edited by Ritwik Kumar