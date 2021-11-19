FAL vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Final

Falco will be taking on the Catalunya Tigers in the final of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on November 20th at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Falco dominated the group stage, finishing on top by winning six of their eight games, while the Catalunya Tigers came in second with five wins in eight games. The two teams will meet for the first time this season, as their group stage match was abandoned. They have played some excellent cricket so far and will be hoping to continue that and lay their hands on the trophy.

FAL vs CAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Falco

Rehman Ullah (C), Zeeshan Raza (WK), Ijaz Ahmad, Romail Asad, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Adeel Arif, Moazzam Rasul.

Catalunya Tigers

Qasim Ali (WK), Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Zeeshan, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Miraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C)

Match Details

Match: Falco vs Catalunya Tigers, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 20th November, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The surface of the Videres Cricket Ground is ideal for batting and provides the batters with a lot of help. Batters will find it simpler to execute their shots as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. Anything in excess of 110 will be a challenging one on this surface.

Today’s FAL vs CAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Raza: Zeeshan is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He is a consistent scorer and also contributes behind the stumps. He has scored 240 runs so far and has been involved in nine dismissals.

Batters

Sheraz Iqbal: Sheraz has not been very impressive this season. However, he's a capable player and is expected to deliver on the night of the final.

Ijaz Ahmad: Ijaz is a powerful batter at the top of the order who can get his side off to a quick start and could be a key pick in this game.

All-rounders

Adeel Sarwar: Adeel was in fine form in the previous encounter, scoring 21 runs and taking two wickets. He is a top captain/vice captain pick for today's game.

Asjad Butt: Asjad’s contribution this season has been outstanding in both aspects of the game. He has scored 140 runs and also picked up five wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Waqas Miraj: Waqas has been a standout bowler for the Catalunya Tigers. He took three wickets in his previous outing and will be looking to deliver the same in this match.

Muhammad Sheraz: Muhammad Sheraz has bowled decently in recent matches and has picked up four wickets so far. He is expected to play a significant role in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 507 points

Zeeshan Raza: 464 points

Asjad Butt: 463 points

Waqas Miraj: 375 points

Muhammad Zeeshan: 126 points

Important stats for FAL vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 7 matches, 185 runs, 6 wickets

Zeeshan Raja: 7 matches, 240 runs

Asjad Butt: 6 matches, 140 runs, 5 wickets

Waqas Miraj: 6 matches, 11 wickets

Muhammad Zeeshan: 6 matches, 3 wickets

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Prediction Today

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Raza, Sheraz Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Asjad Butt, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Qasim Ali, Shahzaib Akram, Muhammad Umar Mughal.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar, Vice-Captain: Ijaz Ahmad

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Raza, Sheraz Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Asjad Butt, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rehman Ullah, Taimur Mughal, Ghulam Dastgeer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Asjad Butt, Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Raza

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee