FAL vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 31

Falco will be up against Gracia in the 31st match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 16th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Falco have been quite decent this season having won three of their five games and are presently in fourth position. They head into the game after facing their first defeat of the season against Punjab Warriors by seven wickets and will now aim to bounce back.

Meanwhile, Gracia have performed well and are placed second with four wins in six games. They come into this game after back-to-back victories over Fateh and Hawks by 43 runs and 10 runs respectively and will try to keep their good form going.

FAL vs GRA Probable Playing 11 Today

Falco

Rehman Ullah (C), Zeeshan Raza (WK), Muhammad Yaseen, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Naeem Hussain Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Hassan Khan, Nadeem Shahzad.

Gracia

Heera Mahey (C), Prasanna Jathan (WK), Gurwinder Bajwa, Amol Rathod, Mukhtiar Singh, Manish Manwani, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Goldy Jaswal.

Match Details

Match: Falco vs Gracia, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 31

Date and Time: 16th November, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The Videres Cricket Ground's pitch is often favorable to batters. However, in recent matches played here, we have seen that both aspects of the game have been dominant. A target of approximately 100 will be a challenging one on this surface.

Today’s FAL vs GRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Raza: Zeeshan can be a top pick in the wicketkeeper section. So far, he has scored 71 runs in four matches while also contributing behind the wickets.

Batters

Gurwinder Bajwa: Gurwinder has scored 141 runs in four matches. He has been in fantastic form and could be a crucial pick in this game.

Ijaz Ahmad: Ijaz is a capable batter who can score big and get his team off to a quick start. He failed to score in the previous match but is expected to perform in this game.

All-rounders

Adeel Sarwar: Adeel is a fantastic all-rounder who can contribute to both departments. His performances have been brilliant this season and he is expected to continue his good form.

Heera Mahey: Heera's contribution has been great in both aspects of the game this season. He scored 50 runs and took one wicket in the previous encounter and is a viable option for the role of captain/vice captain in your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Trilochan Singh: Trilochan has been a standout bowler for Gracia. He has picked up five wickets in as many games and is expected to add more to his tally.

Muhammad Sheraz: Sheraz will be a decent option for today’s game. He has been excellent in the middle overs and can also control the flow of runs with his variations.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Heera Mahey: 398 points

Adeel Sarwar: 289 points

Mukhtiar Singh: 258 points

Gurwinder Bajwa: 230 points

Trilochan Singh: 181 points

Important stats for FAL vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Heera Mahey: 5 matches, 104 runs, 6 wickets

Adeel Sarwar: 4 matches, 117 runs, 3 wickets

Mukhtiar Singh: 5 matches, 98 runs 1 wicket

Gurwinder Bajwa: 4 matches, 141 runs

Trilochan Singh: 5 matches, 5 wickets

FAL vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Today

FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Raza, Gurwinder Bajwa, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Heera Mahey, Trilochan Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Mukhtiar Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajwinder Singh.

Captain: Heera Mahey, Vice-Captain: Ijaz Ahmad

FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Raza, Gurwinder Bajwa, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Heera Mahey, Trilochan Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Mukhtiar Singh, Rehman Ullah, Manish Manwani, Harkamal Singh.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Adeel Sarwar, Vice-Captain: Gurwinder Bajwa

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Adeel Sarwar pick up a wicket today? Yes No 0 votes so far