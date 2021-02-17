FAL vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 18th, 2021

Match 45 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League 2021 has the Hawks CC taking on Falco CC at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

Falco CC remain unbeaten so far. Riding on their power-packed batting unit, led by Muhammad Yaseen, Falco look well on course for a playoff spot.

Hawks CC, on the other hand, haven't excelled on their ECS debut. Despite the likes of Kamran Zia and Hassan Mujtaba coming up with handy knocks, their bowlers haven't fared well.

The Hawks would thus have to play out of their skins when they take on Falco CC. A one-sided affair beckons at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium with Falco CC boasting of a superior roster with loads of talent in all departments.

Squads to choose from

Falco CC

Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Muhammad Yaseen, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Umar Shehzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, and Zeeshan Raza

Hawks CC

Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer

Predicted Playing XI

Falco CC

Adeel Sarwar, Moazzam Rafique, Rehman Ullah (c), Awais Khan, Ijaz Ahmad, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Babar Khan, Muhammad Yaseen (wk), Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid Shahzad.

Hawks CC

Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, Hassan Mujtaba, Kamran Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Mohd Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid and Mirza Ashgar

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Hawks CC, Match 45

Date: 18th February 2021, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch should favor the bowlers with this being the fifth game of the day at this venue. Along with some swing and spin, the inconsistent bounce will trouble the batsmen, who will look to target the shorter side of the ground.

Run-scoring will be relatively easier against the brand new ball, although the pacers might revert to off-pace deliveries. Both teams will look to bat first and eye a score of around 90-100, which is par at this venue.

FAL vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FAL VS HAW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Yaseen, K Zia, A Shahzad, A Sarwar, U Latif, M Rafique, M Sanaullah, S Ahmed, S Muhammad, M Zeeshan and M Sheraz

Captain: M Yaseen, Vice-Captain: S Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ullah, M Yaseen, I Ahmad, A Sarwar, U Latif, M Rafique, M Sanaullah, S Ahmed, S Muhammad, M Zeeshan, and M Sheraz

Captain: A Sarwar, Vice-Captain: M Yaseen