FAL vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match 8

Falco will be taking on Hira Sabadell in the 8th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on November 5th at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona.

Falco have got off to a good start, defeating Fateh by six runs in their opening encounter. They appear to be in good form and are expected to maintain their momentum in this game.

Meanwhile, Hira Sabadell also won their first match, defeating the Punjab Warriors by 4 runs. They looked impressive and will be looking to grab another victory in this game.

FAL vs HIS Probable Playing XIs Today

Falco

Zeeshan Raza (WK), Ijaz Ahmad, Rehman Ullah, Sohaib Khan, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Naeem Hussain Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif, Awais Khan, Hassan Khan.

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid (WK), Sharanjit Singh, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Anwar Ul-Haq, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Adnan Abbas, Fida Hussain, Mehmood Akhtar

Match Details

Match: Falco vs Hira Sabadell, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 5th November, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

FAL vs HIS Pitch Report

The surface of the Vinderes Cricket Ground is favorable for batting and offers a great deal of assistance to the batters. Early in the innings, the batters will find it easier to execute their shots while bowlers might play a part later in the match.

The average score here in the first innings was 110 runs.

Today’s FAL vs HIS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Raza: Zeeshan is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He is a steady batter and also contributes behind the stumps.

Batter

Ijaz Ahmad Asghar: Ijaz Ahmad has proven to be a consistent batter. In his previous match, he scored 25 runs and is expected to score more in this one.

Mubashar Irshad: Mubashar was not very impressive in the last match. However, he's a capable player and is expected to deliver in this game.

All-rounders

Adeel Sarwar: Adeel was in fine form in the previous encounter, hitting 36 runs and taking three wickets. He is a top pick for today's game.

Anwar Ul-Haq: Anwar was not particularly outstanding with the bat in the last encounter but he did pick up two wickets with the ball. He can prove to be crucial in this game.

Bowlers

Muhammad Sheraz: Muhammad Sheraz was decent in the previous encounter as he bowled economically while also picking up one wicket. He's an excellent choice in today's game.

Adnan Abbas: Adnan had a strong showing in the previous encounter, taking two wickets. He's a good bowler who can make an impact in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 166 points

Adnan Abbas: 84 points

Anwar Ul-Haq: 83 points

Sufian Ansar: 58 points

Aqeel Ansar: 43 points

Important stats for FAL vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 1 match, 36 runs, 3 wickets

Adnan Abbas: 1 match, 2 wickets

Anwar Ul-Haq: 1 match, 2 wickets

Sufian Ansar: 1 match, 16 runs, 1 wicket

Aqeel Ansar: 1 match, 1 wicket

FAL vs HIS Dream11 Prediction

FAL vs HIS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Raza, Ijaz Ahmad, Mubashar Irshad, Adeel Sarwar, Anwar Ul-Haq, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Abbas, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Shanawar Shahzad, Fida Hussain.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar Vice-Captain: Anwar Ul-Haq

FAL vs HIS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Raza, Ijaz Ahmad, Mubashar Irshad, Adeel Sarwar, Anwar Ul-Haq, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Abbas, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Rehman Ullah, Adeel Arif.

Captain: Ijaz Ahmad Vice-Captain: Mubashar Irshad

Edited by Ritwik Kumar