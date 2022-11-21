FAL vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 52

The 52nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Hira Sabadell (HIS) squaring off against Falco (FAL) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday, November 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FAL vs HIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Falco have won four of their last twelve matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, have won six of their last twelve matches.

Falco will give it their all to win the match, but Hira Sabadell is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FAL vs HIS Match Details

The 52nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 21 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FAL vs HIS, Match 52

Date and Time: 21st November 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Men In Blue and Pak Montcada Royals, where a total of 202 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

FAL vs HIS Form Guide

FAL - Won 4 of their last 12 games

HIS - Won 6 of their last 12 games

FAL vs HIS Probable Playing XI

FAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Adeel Sarwar ©, Naeem Shah, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, Moazzam Rasul, Kamran Riaz (wk), Hamza Sher, Hassan Ali, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Ijaz Hussain

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates

Abid Ali, Shanawar Shahzad, Qaiser Nabeel, Bakhtiar Khalid (wk), Ikram Ul Haq ©, Shafat Ali Syed, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Gulraiz Hussain, Annas Sultan Khan

FAL vs HIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Khalid

B Khalid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Yaseen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Hussain

Q Nabeel and N Hussain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Raja played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali

A Ali and S Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ali Syed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Sheraz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sheraz and M Zeeshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FAL vs HIS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match. He has already earned 1117 points in the last twelve matches.

S Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ahmed as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already earned 658 points in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for FAL vs HIS, Match 52

A Ali

S Ahmed

S Ali Syed

B Khalid

M Zeeshan

Falco vs Hira Sabadell Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Falco vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid, M Yaseen

Batters: Q Nabeel, N Hussain, K Raja

All-rounders: S Ahmed, S Ali Syed, A Ali

Bowlers: M Sheraz, M Zeeshan, R Ali

Falco vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Khalid

Batters: Q Nabeel, N Hussain, A Sultan Khan

All-rounders: S Ahmed, S Ali Syed, A Ali, A Sarwar

Bowlers: M Sheraz, M Zeeshan, I Ul Haq

