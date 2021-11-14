FAL vs MR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10 Match 27

Falco will be taking on the Montcada Royal in the 27th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 14th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Falco are presently placed in fifth spot in the ECS T10 Barcelona points table having won two of their first three games. Their previous encounter against the Catalan Tigers was called off. However, they appear to be in good shape and will be looking to keep up their winning momentum.

The Montcada Royal are presently ranked sixth in the ECS T10 Barcelona rankings, just behind Falco. They registered their first win of the season in the previous match by defeating Punjab Warriors by 23 runs. They'll be hoping to replicate that performance in today's game.

FAL vs MR Probable Playing 11 Today

Falco

Rehman Ullah (C), Zeeshan Raza (WK), Ijaz Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Naeem Hussain Shah, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif.

Montcada Royal

Muhammad Naeem (C), Kashif Shafi(WK), Arif Majeed, Sarfraz Anwar, Hamza Saleem, Farrukh Sohail, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel-Iqbal, Aamir Shahzad, Muhammad Asif.

Match Details

Match: Falco vs Montcada Royal, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 27

Date and Time: 14th November, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The Videres Cricket Ground's wicket is great for batting. The batters will get the most out of their shots, while the pacers may find some movement with the new ball early on. Anything over 100 will be a challenging score for the chasing team.

Today’s FAL vs MR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Raza: Zeeshan is a fantastic pick from the wicket-keeper section. He scored 49 runs in the previous match and was also involved in one dismissal.

Batter

Arif Majeed: Arif hasn't been particularly impressive with the bat so far. However, he is a capable player who is expected to perform well in this game.

Ijaz Ahmad: Ijaz has been a reliable batter from team Falco. He has the ability to put up big numbers, making him a top choice in today's game.

All-rounders

Adeel Sarwar: Adeel could prove to be a viable pick. He has scored 40 runs and has also taken three wickets thus far and will be crucial in this match.

Hamza Saleem: Hamza is an excellent all-rounder who can contribute with the bat as well as with the ball. So far in this season, he has scored 77 runs and also has one wicket to his name.

Bowlers

Raja Adeel-Iqbal: Raja is a dependable bowler. He has four wickets under his belt and will be seeking to add more to that tally in this encounter.

Aamir Shahzad: Aamir has been decent so far this season, grabbing three wickets. He's a capable bowler who can make an impact in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs MR Dream11 prediction team

Raja Adeel-Iqbal: 219 points

Adeel Sarwar: 166 points

Hamza Saleem: 163 points

Arif Majeed: 124 points

Zeeshan Raza: 113 points

Important stats for FAL vs MR Dream11 prediction team

Raja Adeel-Iqbal: 4 matches, 4 wickets

Adeel Sarwar: 2 matches, 40 runs, 3 wickets

Hamza Saleem: 4 matches, 77 runs, 1 wicket

Arif Majeed: 4 matches, 48 runs

Zeeshan Raza: 2 matches, 49 runs

FAL vs MR Dream11 Prediction Today

FAL vs MR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Raza, Arif Majeed, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Hamza Saleem, Raja Adeel-Iqbal, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Naeem, Rehman Ullah, Farrukh Sohail, Aamir Shahzad

Captain: Adeel Sarwar, Vice-Captain: Arif Majeed

FAL vs MR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Raza, Arif Majeed, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Hamza Saleem, Raja Adeel-Iqbal, Aamir Shahzad, Sarfraz Anwar, Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Muhammad Sheraz

Captain: Hamza Saleem, Vice-Captain: Ijaz Ahmad

Edited by Diptanil Roy

