FAL vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Falco (FAL) square off against Pak I Care (PIC) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday, November 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FAL vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Falco have won only one of their last four matches and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. Pak I Care, on the other hand, have won all of their last four games.

Falco will give it their all to win the match but Pak I Care are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FAL vs PIC Match Details

The 23rd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 12 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FAL vs PIC, Match 23

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Bangladesh Kings and Men In Blue CC, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

FAL vs PIC Form Guide

FAL - Won 1 of their last 4 games

PIC - Won 4 of their last 4 games

FAL vs PIC Probable Playing XI

FAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adeel Sarwar, Tanveer Iqbal, Adnan Ghazanfar (wk), Naeem Shah, Rehman Rajput ©, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Mehdi, Moazzam Rasul, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, Ijaz Hussain.

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Asjad Butt, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sami Ullah, Khurram Shahzad, Shehroz Ahmed ©, Muhammad Mohtshim, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Moazzam Rafique.

FAL vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ihsan

M Ihsan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match.

Batters

R Ullah

N Hussain and R Ullah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Butt played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

T Iqbal

S Ahmed and T Iqbal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Ahmad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Kamran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ali and M Kamran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Muhammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FAL vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

T Iqbal

T Iqbal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

M Ihsan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Yaseen as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for FAL vs PIC, Match 23

T Iqbal

M Ihsan

M Kamran

A Ahmed

R Ullah

Falco vs Pak I Care Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Falco vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan.

Batters: R Ullah, N Hussain, A Butt.

All-rounders: T Iqbal, S Ahmed, S Ahmad.

Bowlers: R Ali, M Kamran, A Muhammad, A Ahmed.

Falco vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan.

Batters: R Ullah, M Rasul, A Butt.

All-rounders: T Iqbal, S Ahmed, S Ahmad, M Mohtshim.

Bowlers: R Ali, M Kamran, A Ahmed.

Poll : 0 votes