FAL vs QUD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sharjah CBFS T10 League Match - February 9th, 2022

NFL Falcons and Qudran International will lock horns in the fourth match of Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on February 9, Wednesday.

Both debutant teams will aim to start the tournament on a positive note.

Both teams have young cricketers in their squads and their inexperience might cost them going forward in the tournament. All-rounders are key for the two sides to advance in the competition.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FAL vs QUD contest.

#3 Abdul Hafeez Afridi (FAL)

Abdul Hafeez Afridi is an explosive batter to watch out for in this contest. He has so far played nine professional games, scoring 181 runs.

Afridi will ply his trade in the opening slot and we can expect him to go all guns blazing right from the word go.

#2 Abdul Malik (FAL)

Abdul Malik is a bowling all-rounder who can wreak havoc on the opposition with his all-round efforts. He has so far scored 328 runs in 27 innings and also picked up 25 wickets in 32 innings.

Malik has good enough experience to turn the tables when the chips are down in both departments.

#1 Mukhtar Ahmed (QUD)

Mukhtar Ahmed is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this encounter. He has scored 227 runs in 37 innings in his professional career and also picked up 80 wickets in 82 innings.

Ahmed has been in phenomenal touch with the ball and he's expected to improve his figures in this tournament.

Ahmed will be one of the important players for Qudran International since he can deliver in both the batting and bowling departments. He will be one of the multiplier choices going into this contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee