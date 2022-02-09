FAL vs QUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 4

NFL Falcons will take on Qudran International in the fourth game of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 on Wednesday, February 9, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both NFL Falcons and Qudran International are debuting in the competition. The Falcons will be led by Abdul Hafeez Afridi, whereas Zahir Ahmed will lead Qudran International.

FAL vs QUD Probable Playing XIs

NFL Falcons

Safeer Tariq, Wajahat Butt (WK), Bharatt Jethwa, Sami Khan, Abdul Malik, Tariq Hussain, Haseeb Afridi, Abdul Hafeez Afridi (CC), Naqash Basharat, Zahir Siddiqi, Asif Shadab.

Qudran International

Abdul Rahim Khan, Nadeem Kakrambath (WK), Basit Ali, Umer Yasin, Arif Rahman, Anil Kumar Sharma, Khalid Armani, Muhammad Rehan Shah, Zahir Ahmed (C), Zahid Iqbal, Wasee Ur Rehman.

Match Details

Match: NFL Falcons vs Qudran International, Match 4.

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 9; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is generally a neutral one. Batters can make full use of the shorter boundaries and target the pacers. However, as the game progresses, spinners become effective, owing to the turn and bounce on offer.

Today’s FAL vs QUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Wajahat Butt: The explosive wicket-keeper batter could prove to be a wise pick in your Dream11 team.

Batters

Abdul Rahim Khan: The experienced campaigner in the T20 circuit has scored 2304 runs in 117 games, and has also taken 96 wickets.

Sami Khan: The dependable middle-order batter for the Falcons has scored 784 runs in 25 games, including seven half-centuries.

All-rounders

Abdul Malik: He is a decent bowling all-rounder for the Falcons. In 16 games, he has scored 194 runs, and has picked up 12 wickets.

Basit Ali: He is an exceptional all-rounder who can make significant contributions in both departments. In 122 games, he has scored 2489 runs, and taken 143 wickets.

Bowlers

Muhammad Rashid: He is a consistent wicket-taker who can also contribute with the bat. He has 56 wickets in 46 games, and has also scored 724 runs.

Amjad Shabibi: He has featured in 209 games, managing 280 wickets.

Five best players to pick in FAL vs QUD Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Key stats for FAL vs QUD Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament.

FAL vs QUD Dream11 Prediction

FAL vs QUD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wajahat Butt, Sami Khan, Abdul Rahim Khan, Basit Ali, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Rashid, Amjad Shabibi, Nadeem Kakrambath, Safeer Tariq, Abdul Afridi, Zahir Ahmed.

Captain: Basit Ali. Vice-Captain: Amjad Shabibi.

FAL vs QUD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wajahat Butt, Sami Khan, Abdul Rahim Khan, Basit Ali, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Rashid, Amjad Shabibi, Bharatt Jethwa, Arif Rahman, Asif Shadam, Wasee ur Rehman.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Abdul Rahim Khan. Vice-Captain: Abdul Malik.

Edited by Bhargav