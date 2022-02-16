FAL vs SSL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 20

The NFL Falcons will take on Shama Stylish Living in Match 20 of Group B at the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Wednesday, 16th February 2022. The Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium will host this contest.

The NFL Falcons aren’t having a great run so far in the tournament, having lost both of their games. In their previous match, they suffered a 59-run defeat against Fair Deal Defenders.

Meanwhile, Shama Stylish Living are also having a similar run, having lost all three of their games. They come into this match on the back of a 12-run defeat at the hands of Fair Deal Defenders.

FAL vs SSL Probable Playing 11 Today

NFL Falcons

Abdul Hafeez Afridi(c), Abdul Malik, Muhammad Rashid, Zahir Siddiqi, Naqash Basharat, Nazim Abbasi, Safeer Tariq(wk), Shane Faridi, Syed Kashif Alam, Syed Maqsood, Zain Hassan

Shama Stylish Living

Haroon Altaf (c) (wk), Vinod Raghavan, Umer Naim, Azim Bhesania, Wasee ur Rehman, Adeel Rana, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Sajid Khan, Kamran Shaheen, Ahmed Samir

Match Details

Match: NFL Falcons vs Shama Stylish Living, Match 20

Date and Time: Wednesday, 16th February at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a sporting one. The bowlers have proved to be effective in the first half. However, due to dew, batters have found it easy to score in the latter part of the game.

Today’s FAL vs SSL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Haroon Altaf: Haroon Altaf has performed well so far with the bat. He has managed to score 82 runs in three games, including one half-century.

Batters

Rehan Khan: Rehan had a fine outing in the previous game. He scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 186 and also managed to pick up a wicket.

Abdul Malik: Abdul has delivered on a consistent basis for his side. He has scored 54 runs in two games while also chipping in with a few overs.

All-rounders

Hafeez Afridi: Afridi is a decent bowling all-rounder who can take crucial wickets and score handy runs. In two games, he has picked up a couple of wickets while also contributing with the bat.

Wasee ur Rehman: Wasee showed his class in the first game of the season. He managed to take three wickets in that game and is now expected to deliver once again.

Bowlers

Muzamil Khan: Muzamil is the leading bowler for Shama Stylish Living. In two games, he has grabbed three wickets at an economy of around five.

Zahir Siddiqi: Zahir had a fine run with the ball in the last game. He managed to take two wickets at an economy of 8.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL vs SSL Dream11 prediction team

Haroon Altaf: 152 points

Rehan Khan: 145 points

Muzamil Khan: 127 points

Hafeez Afridi: 121 points

Wasee ur Rehman: 107 points

Important stats for FAL vs SSL Dream11 prediction team

Haroon Altaf: Three matches, 82 runs

Rehan Khan: Two matches, 34 runs, three wickets

Muzamil Khan: Two matches, three wickets

Hafeez Afridi: Two matches, 22 runs, two wickets

Wasee ur Rehman: Three matches, three wickets

FAL vs SSL Dream11 Prediction Today

FAL vs SSL Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haroon Altaf, Rehan Khan, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Afridi, Wasee ur Rehman, Muzamil Khan, Zahir Siddiqi, Adeel Rana, Umer Naim, Safeer Tariq, Muhammad Rashid

Captain: Hafeez Afridi Vice-Captain: Haroon Altaf

FAL vs SSL Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haroon Altaf, Rehan Khan, Abdul Malik, Hafeez Afridi, Wasee ur Rehman, Muzamil Khan, Zahir Siddiqi, Vinod Raghavan, Ahmed Samir, Syed Maqsood, Kamran Shaheen

Captain: Muzamil Khan Vice-Captain: Rehan Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee