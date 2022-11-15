FAL vs TRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 30

The 30th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Falco (FAL) squaring off against the Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FAL vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Falco have won two of their last six matches. The Trinitat Royal Stars, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

Falco will give it their all to win the match, but the Trinitat Royal Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FAL vs TRS Match Details

The 30th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 15 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FAL vs TRS, Match 30

Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Badalona Shaheen and Pak Montcada Royals, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

FAL vs TRS Form Guide

FAL - Won 2 of their last 6 games.

TRS - Won 4 of their last 8 games.

FAL vs TRS Probable Playing XI

FAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adeel Sarwar, Tanveer Iqbal, Adnan Ghazanfar (wk), Naeem Shah, Rehman Rajput (c), Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Mehdi, Moazzam Rasul, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, and Ijaz Hussain.

TRS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Sanwal Masood, Ali Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Asad Ullah, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, and Mohsin Raza (c).

FAL vs TRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Mir Ali

H Mir Ali is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. He smashed 54 runs in the match against Pak I Care. M Yaseen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Ansar

S Ansar and A Ansar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Hussain played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Meer

S Ahmed and A Meer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Iqbal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Raza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmad and M Raza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FAL vs TRS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ansar

A Ansar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already smashed 166 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last eight matches in the tournament.

S Ansar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ansar as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 14 runs and scalped nine wickets in the last eight games.

5 Must-Picks for FAL vs TRS, Match 30

S Ahmed

M Raza

A Ansar

S Ansar

A Meer

Falco vs Trinitat Royal Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Falco vs Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Falco vs Trinitat Royal Stars Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Mir Ali, M Yaseen

Batters: S Ansar, A Ansar, N Hussain

All-rounders: A Meer, S Ahmed, T Iqbal

Bowlers: M Raza, A Ahmad, R Ali

Falco vs Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Falco vs Trinitat Royal Stars Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Mir Ali

Batters: S Ansar, A Ansar, N Hussain

All-rounders: A Meer, S Ahmed

Bowlers: M Raza, A Ahmad, R Ali, A Arif, M Rafay

