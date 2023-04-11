FAL-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 12

Falcons Women (FAL-W) take on South Coast Sapphires Women (SCS-W) in the 12th game of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 on Tuesday at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Falcons have won one of their last three games, while South Coast have also done likewise. South Coast will try look to win the game, but Falcons are a better team and expected to win:

SCS-W vs FAL-W Match Details

Match 12 of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 will be played on April 11 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong at 7:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCS-W vs FAL-W, Fairbreak Global Women's T20, Match 12

Date and Time: April 11, 2023; 7:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong is a bowling pitch conducive to both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect some early swing. The last game here between Warriors and Barmy Army saw 309 were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

SCS-W vs FAL-W Form Guide

SCS-W - Won 1 of their last three games

FAL-W - Won 1 of their last three games

SCS-W vs FAL-W Probable Playing XIs

SCS-W

No major injury update

Katie Mack, Sibona Jimmy, Gaby Lewis, Erin Burns, Katherine Brunt, Babette de Leede (wk), Sana Mir (c), Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Kary Chan, Pull To

FAL-W

No major injury update

Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Theertha Satish (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Mariko Hill, Marizanne Kapp, Christina Gough, Jahanara Alam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Kaia Arua, Anju Gurung

SCS-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B De Leede

De Leede, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. T Satish is another good pick.

Batters

C Atapattu

Atapattu and D Wyatt are the two best batter picks. E Burns is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

M Kapp

Kapp and K Brunt are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Hill is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Ismail

The top bowler picks are T Farrant and S Ismail. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Alam is another good pick.

SCS-W vs FAL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Brunt

Brunt is one of the best players for South Coast Sapphires. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death overs. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored 102 runs and taken five wickets in the last three games.

M Kapp

Kapp is one of the best players for Falcons. She bats in the top order and bowls too. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has taken three wickets in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for SCS-W vs FAL-W, Match 12

K Brunt

S Ismail

M Kapp

M Hill

C Atapattu

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: C Atapattu, D Wyatt, E Burns

All-rounders: K Brunt, M Hill, M Kapp, K Arua, S Bates

Bowlers: S Ismail, T Farrant

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: C Atapattu, K Mack, E Burns

All-rounders: K Brunt, M Hill, M Kapp, K Arua, S Bates, S Mir

Bowlers: T Farrant

