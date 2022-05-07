FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Invitational Women's T20 2022, Match 5

Falcons Women will take on Spirit Women in the fifth match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

Falcon Women have played two games and have won both their matches so far. They defeated Barmy Army Women by eight wickets in their most recent match. Chamari Atapattu has starred for them with the bat and they are on top of the points table this season.

Meanwhile, Spirit Women have played only one match so far. They lost that fixture against Barmy Army Women by 50 runs and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

FAL-W vs SPI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

FAL-W XI

Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt (C), Theertha Satish, Britney Cooper, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Christina Gough, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Jahanara Alam, Anju Gurung, Gunjan Shukla

SPI-W XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (C), Nattaya Boochatham, Sophie Ecclestone, GK Diviya, Shizuka Miyaji, Ayabonga Khaka, Betty Chan

Match Details

FAL-W vs SPI-W, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: May 7, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ground is expected to have a pretty nice batting surface and pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will prove to be important to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today's FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce is well capable of taking the charge to the opposition bowlers. She failed to make a mark in the previous game and will be looking for a big knock.

Batters

Chamari Atapattu starred for her side in the opening match with an unbeaten century. She has amassed 149 runs so far and has also taken a wicket. She will also be the best captaincy pick for your FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Danni Wyatt has also been in good form with the bat in hand for Falcons Women. She slammed 76 runs in the last match and her knock included eight boundaries and four sixes.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey is a wonderful all-rounder who will back herself to secure the win for her side. She grabbed a wicket in the last match and will be hoping for a better show.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone has been the only positive highlight of Spirit Women's campaign so far. She picked up three wickets in the battering against Barmy Army Women.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Atapattu (FAL-W) – 241 points

Sophie Ecclestone (SPI-W) – 110 points

Danni Wyatt (FAL-W) – 108 points

Sophie Dunkley (SPI-W) – 50 points

Nicola Carey (SPI-W) – 47 points

Important stats for FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Atapattu: 149 runs and 1 wicket

Sophie Ecclestone: 5 runs and 3 wickets

Danni Wyatt: 76 runs

Nicola Carey: 2 runs and 1 wicket

FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction Today

FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Theertha Satish, Sarah Bryce, Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Mariko Hill, Sophie Ecclestone, Jahanara Alam, Ayabonga Khaka, Anju Gurung

Captain: Chamari Atapattu, Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Britney Cooper, Nicola Carey, Mariko Hill, Nattaya Boochatham, Sophie Ecclestone, Jahanara Alam, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Danni Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Nicola Carey.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar