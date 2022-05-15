FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Final

Falcons (FAL-W) will take on Tornadoes (TOR-W) in the final of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Having played five matches this season, Falcons bagged three wins to end in third place in the points table. They will be up against Tornadoes who won two of their five games to finish fourth in the standings.

FAL-W vs TOR-W Probable Playing XIs

FAL-W

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Theertha Satish, Chamari Atapattu, Suzie Bates (c), Danielle Wyatt, Christina Gough, Gunjan Shukla, Sornnarin Tippoch, Anju Gurung, Jahanara Alam, Marina Lamplough.

TOR-W

Katey Martin (wk), Aliya Riaz, Sterre Kalis, Natasha Miles, Staphanie Taylor, Sophie Devine (c), Sune Luus, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sita Rana Magar.

Match Details

Match: FAL-W vs TOR-W, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Final.

Date and Time: May 15, 2022; 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface, and pacers could prove to be key. Spinners could take control of the game in the middle overs.

Today’s FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin is capable of taking the game to opposition bowlers. She failed to make a mark in her previous game and will look for a big knock here.

Batters

Chamari Atapattu has been in good form and has been a key player for Falcons. She has collected 264 runs at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 149.32. Not only is she the only batter to score a century in the competition, but she has also scalped four wickets. The Sri Lankan is the best captaincy choice in your FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Danni Wyatt, meanwhile, has also been in good form with the bat for Falcons. She has slammed 205 runs so far at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 147.48.

All-rounders

Sune Luus is a wonderful all-rounder who will back herself to secure a win for her team. She has amassed 145 runs in six innings and has also taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.47.

Sophie Devine, meanwhile, needs little introduction. She has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of over 143. Devine can also contribute handily with the ball.

Bowlers

Diana Baig has been bowling well and will lead the charge for Tornadoes. She has picked up five scalps at an economy rate of 7.14.

Five best players to pick in FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Atapattu (FAL-W) – 560 points

Sune Luus (TOR-W) – 316 points

Danni Wyatt (FAL-W) – 291 points

Sophie Devine (TOR-W) – 283 points

Sterre Kallis (TOR-W) – 256 points.

Key stats for FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Atapattu: 264 runs and 4 wickets

Sune Luus: 145 runs and 2 wickets

Danni Wyatt: 205 runs

Sophie Devine: 162 runs.

FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction

FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Sterre Kallis, Suzie Bates, Sune Luus, Sophie Devine, Diana Baig, Sita Rana Magar, Anju Gurung, Chanida Sutthiruang.

Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-Captain: Danni Wyatt.

FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Sune Luus, Sophie Devine, Stephanie Taylor, Diana Baig, Sita Rana Magar, Anju Gurung, Chanida Sutthiruang.

Captain: Suzie Bates. Vice-Captain: Sune Luus.

Edited by Bhargav