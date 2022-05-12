FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 14

Falcons Women (FAL-W) will take on Tornadoes Women (TOR-W) in the 14th match of the FairBreak Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Falcons Women started the season well, winning their first two games in a row. However, the Spirit Women defeated them by 27 runs and ended their winning streak. They also lost by 30 runs to the South Coast Sapphires in their previous game.

Tornadoes Women are also coming off a two-game losing streak after winning both of their previous games. Both teams will be looking to get back on track with a win on Thursday.

FAL-W vs TOR-W Probable Playing XIs

FAL-W XI

Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Suzie Bates (c), Theertha Satish, Christina Gough, Sornnarin Tippoch, Marina Lamplough, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Jahanara Alam, Anju Gurung, Gunjan Shukla.

TOR-W XI

Sterre Kalis, Sophie Devine, Stafanie Taylor (c), Sune Luus, Katey Martin (wk), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Sita Magar, Winifred Duraisingam, Divya Saxena, Andrea Mae Zepeda.

Match Details

Match: FAL-W vs TOR-W, FairBreak Women's T20 2022, 14th Match.

Date & Time: May 12, 2022; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is generally well-balanced, with some early movement for pacers. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a considerable total at the venue.

Today's FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nigar Sultana: She is expected to play a key role in this game. She has scored 862 runs at an average of 22.68 in 55 games, making her a key pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Chamari Atapattu: Atapattu is currently the highest run-getter this season. She has scored 221 runs in just four games at an outstanding average of 73.66 and a strike rate of over 149.32 and has taken three wickets. She could also prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine: She is one of the world’s top-class all-rounders, having proved her prowess in the format. She has scored 73 runs at an average of 18 in four games. She is also decent with her medium-fast bowling, making her a must-have in your FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Diana Baig: She has looked in good form in recent games and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Baig has picked up three wickets in four games at an average of 29.33.

3 best players to pick in FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Katey Martin (TOR-W): 81 points.

Danielle Wyatt (FAL-W): 132 points.

Sita Magar (TOR-W): 120 points.

Key stats for FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Stafanie Taylor - 127 runs in three games; batting average: 128.

Sune Luus – 106 runs in four games; batting average: 35.33.

Sterre Kalis- 97 runs in four games; batting average: 24.25.

Winfried Duraisingam - Six wickets in four games; bowling average: 17.00.

FAL-W vs TOR-W Dream 11 Prediction (FairBreak Women's T20 2022)

FAL-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Chamari Atapattu, Danni Wyatt, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Sophie Devine, Sune Luus, Winifred Duraisingam, Jahanara Alam, Marina Lamplough, Anju Gurung

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-captain: Chamari Atapattu

FAL-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Theertha Satish, Chamari Atapattu, Suzie Bates, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Sophie Devine, Sune Luus, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Marina Lamplough, Anju Gurung

Captain: Chamari Atapattu. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar