FAL-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 1

Falcons Women (FAL-W) will take on Warriors Women (WAR-W) in the inaugural match of the FairBreak Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The FairBreak tournament will begin on May 4, with the final and third-place playoffs taking place on May 15. The FairBreak Invitational T20 event is being held as part of the International Cricket Council's initiative to promote global gender equality.

The Falcons, Tornadoes, Warriors, Barmy Army, Spirit, and South Coast Sapphires will compete in the FairBreak Invitational.

Suzie Bates will lead the Falcons Women, while Sindhu Sriharsha will lead the Warriors Women team.

Both teams have a lot of prominent players in their ranks, making this an enjoyable match between the two sides.

FAL-W vs WAR-W Probable Playing XIs

FAL-W XI

Suzie Bates (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Britney Cooper, Marizanne Kapp, Mariko Hill, Sornnarin Tippoch, Jahanara Alam, Christina Gough, Marina Lamplough.

WAR-W XI

Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Hayley Matthews, Mignon du Preez, Kathryn Bryce, Shamilia Connell, Shameelah Mosweu, Mariana Martinez, Udeshika Prabodhani, Yasmeen Khan, Esha Oza.

Match Details

Match: FAL-W vs WAR-W, FairBreak Women's T20 2022, 1st Match.

Date & Time: May 04th, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates seems to be ideal for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters must be patient while taking their shots. Spinners are expected to be the most dominant performers.

Today’s FAL-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: She is one of the world's most experienced wicket-keeper batters. She has scored 1728 runs at an average of 25.04 and a strike rate of 103.97 in 85 T20 games, making her a key pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Suzie Bates: She is indeed a very talented batter with a broad range of batting skills. She has scored 3380 runs at an average of 29.40 in 126 T20Is. Bates could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews: She is a top all-rounder for her side and could provide valuable points with both the bat and the ball. Matthews is also decent with her off-break spin bowling, making her a must-have in your FAL-W vs WAR-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has amassed 1055 runs and has taken 58 wickets in 61 T20I games so far.

Bowlers

Jahanara Alam: She is a top medium-fast bowling option for her side. She has picked up 55 wickets at an economy rate of 5.36 and an average of 20.70 in 71 T20I games. Alam could prove to be a valuable pick for your FAL-W vs WAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in FAL-W vs WAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Britney Cooper (FAL-W)

Marizanne Kapp (WAR-W)

Udeshika Prabodhani (FAL-W)

Key stats for FAL-W vs WAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Shamilia Connell - 35 runs and 28 wickets in 51 T20I games; bowling average: 27.90.

Marizanne Kapp – 1046 runs and 66 wickets in 84 T20I games; batting average: 19.00.

Danielle Wyatt - 1966 runs and 46 wickets in 126 T20I games; batting average: 21.40.

Chamari Athapaththu - 1867 runs and 30 wickets in 89 T20I games; batting average: 21.70.

FAL-W vs WAR-W Dream 11 Prediction (FairBreak Women's T20 2022)

FAL-W vs WAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Britney Cooper, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Mignon du Preez, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Kathryn Bryce, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shamilia Connell, Jahanara Alam

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt.

FAL-W vs WAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Mignon du Preez, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shamilia Connell, Jahanara Alam, Marina Lamplough

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

