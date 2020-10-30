Falco CC vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona, Final – Oct 30, 2020

It’s time for the big final in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. A cracking final seems to be in store, as the two best teams in the competition square off against each other. Falco CC will battle it out against Catalunya CC in the title-clash at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, after both teams won their respective semi-finals after batting first.

Falco CC put it across United CC Girona to win by 21 runs. They have been brilliant throughout the ECS tournament and barely had any problems against Girona too. The Awais Ahmed-led side have been ruthless in the ECS this season, winning six of their eight games, including the semi-final.

On the other hand, Catalunya CC survived a stiff challenge from Kings CC in the other ECS semi-final. However, they held their nerve well to remain unbeaten in the tournament and progress to the final. Catalunya CC have now won eight games in a row and are looking almost unbeatable; they will start the final as the marginal favourites.

The last time these two sides met each other in the ECS 2020, it was Catalunya CC who recorded a thumping win.

Squads to choose from:

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Javed Akram, Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen.

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Safdar Khan (WK), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Tanveer Iqbal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Naeem Shah, Atif Muhammad, Yasir Razzak, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad.

Catalunya CC: Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Mohammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ali Azam, Rauf Zaman (wk), Syed Khawar, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Safdar, Gurdit Singh.

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Catalunya CC

Date: October 30th 2020, 8 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has favoured the batsmen quite a bit. The bounce has been true, and the batters have been able to play through the line. Teams have scored heavily, with the par score being around 100-105. Hence, we could be in for another high-scoring game.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Falco CC vs Catalunya CC)

Dream11 Team for FZL vs CTL - ECS Barcelona 2020 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Kamran Raja, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Yasir Razzak, Atif Muhammad, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ali Azam.

Captain: Mohammad Yasin. Vice-captain: Awais Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Yasir Razzak, Nadeem Shahzad, Ali Azam.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Kamran Raja.