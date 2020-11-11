Falco CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 16 - Nov 12, 2020

In the 16th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Falco CC square off against Fateh CC. Falco CC haven't been in good form, while it is the first game of the tournament for Fateh CC.

Falco CC got off to a thrilling start as they recorded a four-run win Badalona Shaheen CC. However, since that win, their form has spectacularly nosedived. They have lost three games on the bounce and are staring at an early exit from the ECS tournament.

Fateh CC will become the seventh team to kickstart their campaign in the ECS Barcelona tournament. In their last tournament, they won just four games to miss out on a semi-final berth. They would want to start their ECS Barcelona campaign on a winning note.

Squads to choose from

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Tanveer Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Naeem Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif.

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Bhawandeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid.

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Fateh CC

Date: November 12th, 2020; 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has played really well so far. The batsmen have been able to play their shots on the up while the bowlers have had something in it for them too. Thus, a sporting wicket could be in store despite this being the fourth game of the day.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Falco CC vs Fateh CC)

Dream11 Team for FZL vs FCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Awais Ahmed, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Adeel Sarwar, Happy Singh, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Gurvinder Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Tanveer Iqbal.

Captain: Kamran Raja. Vice-captain: Happy Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Awais Ahmed, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Bhawandeep Singh, Adeel Sarwar, Happy Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Rajiv Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Tanveer Iqbal.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely.