Falco CC vs Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona November 2020 Match 8 – Nov 10, 2020

Two in-form teams, Falco CC and Pak I Care, square off in the eighth match of the European Cricket Series Barcelona (ECS) November 2020 tournament. It is the last game on the second day of this 11-day long tournament.

For Falco CC, this will be their second game of the day. They face Bangladesh Kings CC in their first game of the day. In their ECS tournament opener, Falco CC beat Badalona Shaheen CC in a nail-biting encounter by four runs. The Kamran Raja-led side will be hoping to build some early momentum in their ECS campaign.

Meanwhile, Pak I Care registered a thumping win in their opening game of the ECS tournament against Minhaj CC, whom they restricted to 46/9 before overhauling their target in just 25 balls. They will undoubtedly be high on confidence and will look to build on this win.

Squads to choose from:

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja (c), Rehman Ullah, Ijaz Ahmad, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Naeem Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif.

Pak I Care: Sikandar Ali (wk), Syed Shafaat Ali, Muhammad Babar (c), Mohammad Yasin, Adeel Shafqat, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Faizan Raja, Hassan Gondal.

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Pak I Care

Date: November 10th 2020, 8 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS is a decent one to bat on, as the batters are able to play through the line. However, the bowlers are likely to have something in it for them as well, which should make for a good sporting contest between bat and ball.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Falco CC vs Pak I Care)

Dream11 Team for FZL vs Pak - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Sikandar Ali, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Kamran, Awais Khan, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Kamran. Vice-captain: Rehman Ullah.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Khawar Javed, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Rehman Ullah. Vice-captain: Atif Muhammad.