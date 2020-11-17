Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 29 - Nov 18, 2020

In the 29th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Falco CC will square off against Raval Sporting CC at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams are languishing at the bottom of the ECS points table.

Falco CC have been very inconsistent during the ECS tournament. They have won just two games and have lost four. They need to win their remaining three games to stay in contention for the next round of the competition. However, that may not be enough to book them a place in the semi-finals, as they will also need a slew of other results to go their way.

Raval Sporting CC are second from bottom in the ECS table after winning just one of their four games in the competition. They need to win all their remaining five games (as their net run rate is poor) to stand a chance of making it to the ECS knockouts.

Squads to choose from:

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Naeem Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja (c), Awais Khan, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif.

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Manish Manwani (c), Amit Das, Numan Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Nandan Bathani, Usman Ansar.

Match Details

Match: Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC

Date: 29th November, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a good one to bat on. The batsmen have made big scores and have enjoyed the conditions while the bowlers have also had something in it for them. Hence, another high-scoring game might be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Falco CC vs Raval Sporting CC)

Dream11 Team for FZL vs RSCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Naeem Shah, Manish Manwani, Abhishek Borikar, Kamran Raja, Usman Ansar, Muhammad Sheraz, Tanveer Iqbal.

Captain: Manish Manwani. Vice-captain: Kishitij Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Awais Ahmed, Shubhdeep Deb, Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Manish Manwani, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Usman Ansar, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan.

Captain: Manish Manwani. Vice-captain: Kamran Raja.