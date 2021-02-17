FAL vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 43 – Feb 18, 2021

In match number 43 of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021, Falco take on Black Panthers. It will be the first of two games of the day for Falco, while it will be the second game of the day for Black Panthers.

Falco have had a fantastic start to the season as they played two games and won both, beating Punjab Warriors and Badalona Shaheen. Moreover, they won both games convincingly, on the back of all-round performances. Falco batted first in both the games and racked up scores of 131 and 102 before defending the totals successfully. They currently sit pretty at the top of the Group D points table.

Meanwhile, Black Panthers didn’t have the best of starts. They have played just one game so far, against Trinitat Royal Stars, in which they were comprehensively beaten. Black Panthers scored just 55 while batting first, as none of the batters managed to reach double figures and Trinitat Royal Stars chased it down with ease. The Black Panthers will be hoping to bounce back strongly in their second game of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Moazzan Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Ijaz Ahmad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza

Black Panthers: Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Ajay Rawat, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen (wk), Rehman Ullah (c), Babar Khan, Abid Shahzad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Moazzam Rafique, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

Advertisement

Black Panthers: Puneet Shrimali (c), Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali

Match Details

Match: Falco vs Black Panthers

Date: February 18th 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is filled with runs and it is a solid one to bat on. Teams have racked up huge scores and have defended totals well. In the last week or so, however, teams chasing have started winning more games. The pitch is likely to continue to favor the batsmen and the par score could be around 110-115.

ECS Spain Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (FAL vs BLP)

Dream11 Team for Falco vs Black Panthers - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rehman Ullah, Puneet Shrimali, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Balwinder Singh, Daljit Singh, Moazzam Rafique, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan

Captain: Adeel Sarwar Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Yaseen, Puneet Shrimali, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Balwinder Singh, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Moazzam Rafique, Sourav Singh, Awais Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan

Captain: Moazzam Rafique Vice-captain: Ijaz Ahmad