FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 Semi-final 1

Falcons Women will take on Spirit Women in semi-final one of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Falcons Women started this tournament with two back-to-back wins but lost three games in a row after that. However, they managed to sneak into the semifinals at the fourth spot. On the other hand, Spirit Women topped the points table. They won four and lost just one encounter.

FAL-W vs SPI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Falcons Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Mariko Hill, Suzie Bates (c), Christina Gough, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Theertha Satish (wk), Jahanara Alam, Gunjan Shukla, Kaia Arua, Anju Gurung

Spirit Women: Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji, GK Diviya

Match Details

Match: FAL-W vs SPI-W

Date & Time: May 14th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a good one to bat on. At the end of the league phase, the average score batting first is about 148. 10 games have been won by the team batting first and only five games have been won by chasing teams.

Today’s FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce has contributed nicely with the bat and has mustered 99 runs in five innings in this competition.

Batters

Chamari Athapaththu has been superb in this T20 tournament and has aggregated 241 runs in five matches. She also has three wickets to her name.

All-rounders

Sophie Ecclestone is at the top of the wicket charts and has taken 13 wickets at an average of 4.76. She has a bowling strike-rate of 7.7.

Nicola Carey has been consistent and has been quite effective. She has scored 162 runs and has picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka took 5/9 in the game against Sapphires and overall, she has returned with eight scalps in the league.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Ecclestone (SPI-W): 571 points

Chamari Athapaththu (FAL-W): 433 points

Nicola Carey (SPI-W): 338 points

Sophia Dunkley (SPI-W): 316 points

Suzie Bates (FAL-W): 181 points

Important stats for FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Ecclestone: 13 wickets

Nicola Carey: 162 runs & 2 wickets

Chamari Athapaththu: 241 runs & 3 wickets

Suzie Bates: 126 runs

FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Falcons Women vs Spirit Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Suzie Bates, Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, Anju Gurung, Kaia Arua, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Dream11 Team for Falcons Women vs Spirit Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Theertha Satish, Suzie Bates, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Gunjan Shukla, Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, Kaia Arua, Shizuka Miyaji, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Nicola Carey Vice-captain: Suzie Bates

