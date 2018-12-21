Fantasy Cricket Tips: Big Bash League 2018: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the first of the two matches on Saturday, Perth Scorchers will be looking to avenge their loss to Melbourne Renegades. The three-time champions take on the inaugural BBL winners Sydney Sixers at the Manuka Oval.

Here are some Fantasy Cricket Tips for the upcoming match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

Squads

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Denly, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, Greg West

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Usman Qadir, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

Wicket-keeper: Sam Whiteman would be the obvious choice for this role with the Western Australian doubling up as an opening batsmen as well. Often compared to the fellow WA wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist, Whiteman will be looking to back that up with a solid performance.

Batsmen: Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Daniel Hughes and Micheal Klinger would be the more logical choices considering their batting prowess and performances in the practice games.

After having a forgetful Mzanzi Super League which ended with injury, Klinger was the best amongst the careless Perth batsmen against the Renegades and would be looking to continue in the same manner. Jordan Silk is also a good option to consider for any fantasy team even though Henriques superlative performance against Thunder in the practice matches would attract more fantasy players.

All-rounders: With a number of quality all-rounders up for grabs and considering the nature of the Manuka Oval, as many as three all-rounders could prove to be pivotal. Mitchell Marsh along with Englishmen Joe Denly and David Willey should suffice considering each of them bat in the top six with Willey being a part of the deadly swing triumvirate consisting of Behrendorff and Coulter-Nile.

Bowlers: Andrew Tye should be a part of the fantasy team as you cannot keep a quality death bowler down for too long. One of Behrendorff or Coulter-Nile should pave way. While Sixers have a quality pace attack, Lloyd Pope, who took 8 wickets against England U19 in the World Cup might be a decent option. Dwarshius and Abbott could be very good picks considering their pinch hitting abilities towards the end as well.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh is a quality player and cannot be kept down for long. A rash shot to up the tempo was his downfall against the Renegades but do not expect Marsh to repeat the same mistake against a relatively weaker bowling line-up of the Sixers. David Willey, who contributes regularly with both bat and ball can also be a good pick.

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #1: Sam Whiteman (WK), Micheal Klinger, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Daniel Hughes (Josh Phillipe), Joe Denly, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshius, Tom Curran. Captain: David Willey

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #2: Sam Whiteman (WK), Moises Henriques, Micheal Klinger, Ashton Turner, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Marsh, David Willey, Andrew Tye, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Lloyd Pope. Captain: Mitchell Marsh

