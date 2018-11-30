Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Sindhis vs Maratha Arabians

Sindhis take on Maratha Arabians in the last match of the T10 League today. Sindhis were very unfortunate to lose the last game as they lost the game in the final ball of the match after scoring 134 runs. Same was the case with Maratha Arabians in their last game too as they lost to an Ingram onslaught after scoring 125 in their last game against Pakhtoons

Squads to pick from

Maratha Arabians Probable Playing XI: Brendan Taylor, Alex Hales, Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (Wk), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo (C), James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, RJ Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe and Zahoor Khan

Sindhis Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson (C), AP Devcich, Samiullah Shenawari, NLTC Perera, Ahmed Raza, BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Dinesh Ramdin (Wk), Umaid Asif, JC Archer and Isuru Udana

Wicket-keeper: Kamran Akmal batted well in the last game and so he gets the nod. Dinesh Ramdin is expected to bat down the order. Kamran has the ability to play the shots and get quick runs.

Batsmen: Alex Hales and Hazratullah Zazai have been dominating the bowling attacks and are our first two picks. Shane Watson has been in very good form throughout the tournament and can sometimes chip in with the ball too. AP Devcich was excellent in the last game and almost won the game for Sindhis. He completes our batsmen list.

Allrounders: Dwayne Bravo was excellent in the last game against Pakhtoons but could not prevent them from winning. He can strike some lusty blows with the bat too. Ben Cutting is another good choice as he can make a difference with the bat and ball.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is the obvious first pick and will probably be in all the fantasy sides, difficult to play without him. JC Archer has been excellent in the tournament and batsmen have struggled against his pace throughout the tournament. Perera is another good choice as he bowls during the death where he can pick up a lot of wickets and is handy with the bat too. Van Der Merwe has been bowling in the powerplay and again is useful with the bat too.

Captain: Rashid Khan is the man! He is due for a big haul with the ball and showed in the last game that he can contribute with the bat too!

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: K Akmal (wk), Alex Hales, H Zazai, AP Devcich, Shane Watson, D Bravo, B Cutting, Rashid Khan, JC Archer, NLTC Perera and Van Der Merwe. Captain: Rashid Khan