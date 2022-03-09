FAR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group E Match 12

Farmers (FAR) will take on GEK Corfu (GEK) in Group E's 12th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday.

Farmers have endured a miserable ECL T10 campaign so far. They’ve lost all three of their matches and are currently fifth in the standings with zero points and a net run rate of -2.619. Meanwhile, GEK Corfu have won one of their three games and are fourth with two points and a net run rate of -1.211.

FAR vs GEK Probable Playing 11 Today

FAR XI

Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard, Ben Kynman, James Smith, Rhys Palmer, Cameron Gibb, James Perchard(c)(wk), George Richardson, William Perchard

GEK XI

Tasos Manousis, Spiros Bogdos, Aristides Karvelas, Georgios Galanis, Aslam Mohammad(c), Arslan Ahmed, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Ilias Bardis, Asrar Ahmed, Nikos Bouzis, Giorgos Nikitas(wk)

Match Details

FAR vs GEK, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Group E, Match 12

Date and Time: 9th March, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval seems to be a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. 120 could prove to be the par score and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s FAR vs GEK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Tribe could prove to be a wonderful wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 39 runs in two matches and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

A Manousis will be a great captaincy choice for your FAR vs GEK Dream11 fantasy team. The left-hander has scored 74 runs in addition to taking three wickets in the ECL T10 so far.

C Perchard can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 146.34 while also scalping one wicket.

All-rounder

A Ahmed is his side's second-highest wicket-taker in the ECL T10. He has scalped three wickets so far and will be looking to add more to his tally today.

Bowlers

A Karvelas is a great multiplier choice for your fantasy side. He has scored 71 runs and picked up four wickets thus far.

J Richardson is his side's leading wicket-taker with four scalps to his name at a pretty decent economy rate of 8.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAR vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

A Karvelas (GEK) – 277 points

A Manousis (GEK) – 235 points

J Richardson (FAR) – 154 points

A Ahmed (GEK) – 132 points

C Perchard (FAR) – 126 points

Important stats for FAR vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

A Karvelas: 71 runs and 4 wickets

A Manousis: 74 runs and 3 wickets

J Richardson: 4 wickets

A Ahmed: 3 wickets

C Perchard: 60 runs and 1 wicket

FAR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

FAR vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bogdos, A Tribe, A Manousis, C Perchard, A Mohammad, A Ahmed, J Sumerauer, A Karvelas, J Richardson, R Palmer, G Galanis

Captain: A Manousis. Vice-captain: A Karvelas.

FAR vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Tribe, A Manousis, C Perchard, A Mohammad, Z Tribe, A Ahmed, J Sumerauer, A Ahmed, A Karvelas, J Richardson, R Palmer

Captain: Arslan Ahmed. Vice-captain: C Perchard.

Edited by Samya Majumdar