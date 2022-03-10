FAR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E Eliminator 1 

Farmers (FAR) will take on GEK Corfu (GEK) in Group E's first Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Farmers and GEK Corfu had the same win-loss record in the league phase of the ECL T10 as both teams returned with one win and four losses. But Farmers had a slightly better net run rate and finished fourth.

FAR vs GEK Probable Playing 11 today

Farmers: Charles Perchard, Zak Tribe, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Rick Firth, Ben Kynman, Rhys Palmer, William Perchard, George Richardson, Jack De Gruchy, James Perchard (c & wk)

GEK Corfu: Arslan Ahmed, Anastasios Tasos Manousis, Aristides Karvelas, Aslam Mohammad (c), Spiros Bogdos (wk), Georgios Galanis, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Ilias Bardis, Asrar Ahmed, Giorgos Nikitas, Nikolaos Mourikis

Match Details

FAR vs GEK, ECL T10, Group E, Eliminator 1

Date & Time: Match 10th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s FAR vs GEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asa Tribe has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having mustered 73 runs at a strike rate of 192.10.

Batter

Charles Perchard has contributed well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 73 runs and taken three wickets.

All-rounder

Aristides Karvelas has amassed 82 runs in addition to picking up four wickets in the ECL T10.

Bowler

George Richardson is his side's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, returning with five scalps in just 7.1 overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Anastasios Tasos Manousis (GEK): 330 points

Aristides Karvelas (GEK): 325 points

Arslan Ahmed (GEK): 284 points

Charles Perchard (FAR): 236 points

George Richardson (FAR): 197 points

Important stats for FAR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Aristides Karvelas: 82 runs & 4 wickets

Arslan Ahmed: 5 wickets

Anastasios Tasos Manousis: 76 runs & 3 wickets

Charles Perchard: 73 runs & 3 wickets

FAR vs GEK Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Farmers vs GEK Corfu - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asa Tribe, Spiros Bogdos, Charles Perchard, Anastasios Tasos Manousis, Zak Tribe, Aslam Mohammad, Arslan Ahmed, Aristides Karvelas, Rhys Palmer, Georgios Galanis, George Richardson

Captain: Aristides Karvelas. Vice-captain: Charles Perchard.

Dream11 Team for Farmers vs GEK Corfu - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Anastasios Tasos Manousis, Zak Tribe, Aslam Mohammad, Julius Sumerauer, Arslan Ahmed, Aristides Karvelas, Rhys Palmer, Georgios Galanis, George Richardson

Captain: Anastasios Tasos Manousis. Vice-captain: Arslan Ahmed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar