FAR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E, Match 14

The 14th match of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 has Malo (MAL) taking on Farmers CC at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Malo have been underwhelming in the ECL so far with no wins in three games. They come across a Farmers side who are also on the lookout for their first win of the competition. Although the likes of Asa Tribe and Charles Perchard have impressed, Farmers have come up short in crunch moments. But against a wounded Malo side, the Jersey champions will fancy their chances in what promises to be an entertaining game at the Cartama Oval.

FAR vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Umar Farooq, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad (c), Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Conrad Greenshields, Asim Sarwar, Jayesh Popat (wk), Muhammad Naveed, Saim Ali and Adnan Gondal

FAR XI

Zak Tribe, Asa Tribe, Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard, Ben Kynman, Rick Firth, Rhys Palmer, Cameron Gibb, George Richardson, James Perchard (c&wk) and Joel Richardson

Match Details

FAR vs MAL, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Group E, Match 14

Date and Time: 9th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the Cartama Oval, with 100 being par at the venue. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters should enjoy the extra bounce, with the dimensions of the ground also suiting them. There will be some help on offer for the spinners as well, but they will need to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s FAR vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asa Tribe: Although Asa Tribe hasn't really teed off for the Farmers, he is one of their better batters. Capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, Asa will be itching to get a big one today. Even though he isn't likely to don the gloves, his batting ability alone should hold him in good stead.

Batter

Amir Zaib: Amir Zaib has been utilized in different roles by Malo in the competition, but he is more suited to batting at the top of the order. Zaib is a destructive batter and can also chip in with the ball if needed, making him a fine option for your FAR vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Julius Sumerauer: Julius Sumerauer started his ECL campaign in fine fashion, coming up with a fine knock against HBS. However, he hasn't scored as many runs as he would have liked since then, even falling short on the bowling front. With this being a must-win game for the Farmers, Sumerauer will be key to their fortunes.

Bowler

Najam Shahzad: Najam Shahzad has been fairly consistent for a rather abject Malo side in the ECL this season. While his bowling has left some room for improvement, his knack for scoring quick runs holds him in good stead. With Shahzad likely to bat higher up the order, he is a must-have in your FAR vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in FAR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Asa Tribe (FAR)

Amir Zaib (MAL)

Najam Shahzad (MAL)

Important stats for FAR vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Zak Tribe - 29 runs in 2 ECL T10 matches, SR: 215.38.

Julius Sumerauer - 62 runs in 3 ECL T10 matches, SR: 167.75.

Conrad Greenshields - 44(20) vs HBS Craeyenhout in the previous ECL T10 match.

FAR vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

FAR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Conrad Greenshields, Amir Zaib, Zak Tribe, Julius Sumerauer, Syed Maisam,, Aamer Ikram, Rhys Palmer, Najam Shahzad and Joel Richardson.

Captain: Juluis Sumerauer. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.

FAR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Conrad Greenshields, Amir Zaib, Will Firth, Julius Sumerauer, Syed Maisam,, Adnan Gondal, Rhys Palmer, Najam Shahzad and Joel Richardson.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Asa Tribe.

