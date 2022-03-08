FAR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group E Match 8

Farmers (FAR) will take on Pak I Care Badalona (PIC) in Group E's eighth match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Farmers didn’t have a good start to their ECL T10 campaign, falling seven runs while chasing 105 against HBS Craeyenhout. Pak I Care Badalona, meanwhile, have recorded massive wins in their first two games of the tournament.

FAR vs PIC Probable Playing 11 today

Farmers: Charles Perchard, Asa Tribe, Julius Sumerauer, Ben Kynman, James Smith, Warwick Firth, James Perchard (c & wk), Rhys Palmer, Joel Richardson, William Perchard, George Richardson

Pak I Care Badalona: Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Mohammad Yasin, Sikandar Ali, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat

Match Details

FAR vs PIC, ECL T10 2022, Group E Match 8

Date & Time: March 8th 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s FAR vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan is a destructive top-order batter who has a superb record in ECS cricket. He is also tidy behind the stumps.

Batter

Muhammad Babar has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10. He has scored 39 runs and picked up four wickets.

All-rounder

Muhammad Kamran has conceded a mere four runs from four overs alongside taking five wickets.

Bowler

Joel Richardson bowled an excellent spell in the last game, returning with figures of 3-12 from his two overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Kamran (PIC): 236 points

Muhammad Babar (PIC): 211 points

Shehroz Ahmed (PIC): 146 points

Joel Richardson (FAR): 117 points

Julius Sumerauer (FAR): 70 points

Important stats for FAR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Babar: 39 runs & 4 wickets

Muhammad Kamran: 5 wickets

Shehroz Ahmed: 4 wickets

Joel Richardson: 3 wickets

Julius Sumerauer: 47 runs

FAR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Farmers vs Pak I Care Badalona - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Charles Perchard, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Julius Sumerauer, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Ben Kynman, Rhys Palmer, Adeel Shafqat, Joel Richardson

Captain: Muhammad Babar. Vice-captain: Charles Perchard.

Dream11 Team for Farmers vs Pak I Care Badalona - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Charles Perchard, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Julius Sumerauer, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Warwick Firth, Rhys Palmer, Atif Muhammad, Joel Richardson

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kamran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar