FAR vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 6

The Farmers (FAR) will be up against Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL in the sixth match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

The Farmers fell seven runs short in their opening match against HBS Craeyenhout and are currently fourth in the points table. Punjab Lions Nicosia also lost their first match against Pak I Care by five wickets and are just below their opponents in the ECL T10 standings.

FAR vs PNL Probable Playing 11 Today

FAR XI

James Perchard (C & WK), Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, James Smith, Ben Kynman, Warwick Firth, Rhys Palmer, Joel Richardson, William Perchard, George Richardson.

PNL XI

Gurapartap Singh (C), Chamal Sadun, Roman Mazumder (WK), Tejwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Neeraj K Tiwari, Scott Austin, Taranjit Singh, Harvinder Singh, Qasim Anwar, Vikram Verma.

Match Details

FAR vs PNL, Match 6, ECL T10

Date and Time: 8th March 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the bowlers, with the batters having to be wary of their shot selection on this ground. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 85 runs.

Today’s FAR vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Qasim Anwar: Anwar is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs on Tuesday. He scored 23 runs at a strike rate of close to 165 in the last match.

Batters

Charles Perchard: Charles scored 21 runs and also picked up a wicket against HBS Craeyenhout. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Chamal Sadun: Sadun is a quality all-rounder who scalped one wicket in the last game. He could play a big knock with the bat in the upcoming match.

All-rounders

Julius Sumerauer: Sumerauer was in brilliant form with the bat against HBS Craeyenhout, scoring 47 runs at a strike rate of 204.34. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Roman Mazumder: Mazumder can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Joel Richardson: Richardson bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Tejwinder Singh: Singh scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 184-plus and also picked up a wicket against Pak I Care.

Top 5 best players to pick in FAR vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Joel Richardson (FAR) - 117 points

Julius Sumerauer (FAR) - 70 points

Neeraj K Tiwari (PNL) - 65 points

Tejwinder Singh (PNL) - 55 points

Charles Perchard (FAR) - 54 points

Important Stats for FAR vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Julius Sumerauer: 47 runs in 1 match; SR - 204.34

Tejwinder Singh: 24 runs and 1 wicket in 11 match; SR - 184.61 and ER - 16.00

Charles Perchard: 21 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 110.52 and ER - 13.00

Joel Richardson: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

Neeraj K Tiwari: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

FAR vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

FAR vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Chamal Sadun, Vikram Verma, Julius Sumerauer, Roman Mazumder, Gurapartap Singh, Ben Kynman, Taranjit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Joel Richardson.

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Charles Perchard.

FAR vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qasim Anwar, Charles Perchard, Chamal Sadun, James Smith, Julius Sumerauer, Roman Mazumder, Gurapartap Singh, Ben Kynman, Rhys Palmer, Tejwinder Singh, Joel Richardson.

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Roman Mazumder.

Edited by Samya Majumdar