Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 18 – Nov 13, 2020

Fateh CC will be up against Badalona Shaheen CC in the 18th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona (November 2020) tournament. While Fateh CC are coming into this game on the back of a loss, Badalona Shaheen CC registered a convincing win in their last game.

Fateh CC had a forgettable game in their ECS opener as they were thrashed by Falco CC, who plundered 120/6 before bowling out Fateh CC for a paltry 54. It is early days for Fateh CC in the ECS, but they need to turn the tide quickly.

On the other hand, Badalona Shaheen CC started their ECS campaign with two losses on the bounce. They have since won two out of their last three games, which has allowed them to move to mid-table. Badalona Shaheen CC will look for another win to continue their momentum and climb up the ECS points table.

Squads to choose from:

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Fateh CC: Gurpreet Singh, Happy Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Hargurjit Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Trilochan Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Hamza Ali (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman.

Match Details

Match: Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: November 13th, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has produced some exciting cricket. The batsmen have scored big runs while the bowlers haven't had a lot to complain about either, as they’ve managed to chip away with wickets. More of the same could unfold in this game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Dream11 Team for FCC vs BSH - ECS Barcelona November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Bhawandeep Singh, Dilawar Khan, Happy Singh, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Rajiv Singh, Trilochan Singh, Umair Javed.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Bhawandeep Singh, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hamza Saleem, Rajiv Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Umair Javed.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Happy Singh.