Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 44 – Oct 26th, 2020

In match 44, which is the last game of the day on October 26th in the ECS, Fateh CC battle it out against Badalona Shaheen CC. This is a big game in the context of the semi-finals. Fateh CC are currently fourth in the points table with six points while Badalona Shaheen CC are second with eight points.

Fateh CC, who have won three games and lost two so far, have been pretty inconsistent in the ECS.

In their first of two games on the day, the Manjinder Singh Lovely-led Fateh CC side face United CC Girona. If they manage to win that match, their second game of the day against Badalona Shaheen CC could potentially be a virtual knockout (provided Kings CC lose at least one of their remaining games).

Badalona Shaheen CC started off their campaign in the ECS with a loss before winning four games in a row. However, they lost their last game against Kings CC, which could come back to haunt them. Nevertheless, if they beat Fateh CC, Badalona Shaheen CC will be in a good position to reach the semi-finals.

Considering the high stakes involved in this game -a semi-final spot in the ECS could be up for grabs - the last group-stage game for both teams could be an interesting and competitive one.

Squads to choose from:

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan (wk), Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, M Saleem, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Adil Hassan Akbar, Adeel Abbass.

Predicted Playing-XIs:

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Bhawandeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Rajiv Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Advertisement

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan (c & wk), Sajawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Adil Hassan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Shafeer Mohammad.

Match Details:

Match: Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: 26th October 2020, 20:30 hrs IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report:

The pitches at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona have been generally batsman-friendly. That has produced some high-scoring ECS games, with the average first-innings score in the tournament being 103. Hence, another high-scoring game could be on the cards. However, both teams will hope that the weather stays clear as there are thunderstorms expected.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Dream11 Team for FCC vs BSH - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Happy Singh, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Umair Javed.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Happy Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babar Khan, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Umair Javed

Captain: Malik Mati Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Happy Singh.