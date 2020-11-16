Fateh CC vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 25 – Nov 17, 2020

Fateh CC run into a dominant Catalunya CC in the first game on the seventh day of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. Both teams come into the game in contrasting forms, though.

Fateh CC have played three games in the ECS but have lost all of them. In fact, all their defeats have been by huge margins. Their bowling seems to be struggling while their batsmen haven't been able to get big scores either.

Meanwhile, Catalunya CC have been in superb form in the ECS. They have won five of their six games and are currently second in the points table, with ten points in their kitty. They have been getting big scores, and their bowling has also clicked well, which makes them the favourites for this ECS game.

Squads to choose from:

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Fateh CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Davinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Trilochan Singh.

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Farrukh Sohail, Ibrar Hussain, Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed (c), Ali Azam, Syed Khawar, Muhammad Safdar, Raja Adeel, Ramiz Mehmood.

Match Details

Match: Fateh CC vs Catalunya CC

Date: November 17th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has produced some beautiful tracks to bat on. The batsmen have made merry and have scored big runs. The bowlers, however, have found it tough, and their defensive skills have been tested to the fore. More of the same could be expected in this game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Fateh CC vs Catalunya CC)

Dream11 Team for FCC vs CTL - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manish Kumar Tokhi, Farrukh Sohail, Naveed Aslam, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Happy Singh, Ibrar Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Trilochan Singh, Syed Khawar.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Farrukh Sohail, Naveed Aslam, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Happy Singh, Ibrar Hussain, Kuldeep Singh, Trilochan Singh, Raja Adeel.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain.