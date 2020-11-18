It is the final day of the league stages of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020, and Fateh CC square off against Catalunya Tigers CC in the first game of the day. While Fateh CC have been knocked out, Catalunya Tigers CC are still very much in the hunt.

Catalunya Tigers CC need to win at least one of their remaining two games to stand a chance of making it to the top four. However, two successive wins will seal a berth for them in the playoffs. They have been good so far in this tournament. and have won four out of their six games. The Ghulam Sarwar-led side have won their last two games and are looking in solid form.

Fateh CC have been arguably the most disappointing teams of this tournament. They have lost all their six games so far and seem to be poised for a wooden spoon finish. They need to produce a special performance if they are to get off the mark and register their maiden win of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Trilochan Singh

Catalunya Tigers CC: Razaqat Ali, Jamshad Afzal, Aziz Mohammad, Davinder Singh Kaur, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Aamir Shahzad, Sufian Ansar (wk)

Match Details

Match: Fateh CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: November 19th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been an excellent one to bat on. The batters have enjoyed the conditions and we have seen some huge scores in the last few games. We could have more of the same in this game.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Fateh CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for FCC vs CTT - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sufian Ansar, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Happy Singh, Aamir Shahzad, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Aziz Mohammad, Razaqat Ali

Captain: Aziz Mohammad Vice-captain: Happy Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Happy Singh, Aamir Shahzad, Kuldeep Singh, Trilochan Singh, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Aziz Mohammad Vice-captain: Davinder Singh Kaur