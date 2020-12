FBA vs BDH Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 12th, 2020

This game between Fortune Berishal and Beximco Dhaka will impact the future of a lot of teams in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. With 4 wins and 8 points to their name having played 7 games, Beximco Dhaka are third in the standings. Fortune Berishal, on the other hand, have not had a good campaign and are at the bottom of the points table after winning just 2 matches.

FBA vs BDH: Squads to choose from

Fortune Berishal

Tamim Iqbal (c), Saif Hassan, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan, Abu Jayed, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Abu Sayeem, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh, Nayeem Hasan, Shahadat Hossain

FBA vs BDH: Predicted XIs

Fortune Berishal

Tamim Iqbal (c), Saif Hassan, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam

FBA vs BDH: Match details

Match: Fortune Berishal vs Beximco Dhaka

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 12th December 2020, 5:00 PM IST

FBA vs BDH: Pitch report

The pitch has been balanced so far in the tournament. Scoring lots of runs while batting first hasn’t been easy. Both the pacers and spinners have found something in the pitch.

Considering the fact that both the sides have decent batting units, they may end up choosing to bowl first on winning the toss. The average score on this pitch in the last 10 games has been 137 but both teams will consider 150 runs a good total.

FBA vs BDH Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

FBA vs BDH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, M Parvez Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Muktar Ali, Rabiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Captain: Tamim Iqbal Vice-Captain: Muktar Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, M Parvez Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Muktar Ali, Rabiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim Vice-Captain: Kamrul Islam Rabbi