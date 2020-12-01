FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Cup Match - Dec 2nd, 2020

Match 10 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup has Fortune Barishal taking on bottom-placed Beximco Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday.

Fortune Barishal have blown hot and cold this season, with only one win in three games. Despite Tamim Iqbal getting them off to starts consistently, Barishal are yet to come up with a complete performance in this league.

Their opponents, Beximco Dhaka, have also been poor this year with no wins in three games. The Mushfiqur Rahim-led side have been woeful with the bat, and their top order is yet to get going in this competition.

Although both teams come into this contest in poor form, Barishal will count themselves as the favourites against a Dhaka side that is bereft of any confidence. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give in their best efforts in what should be a cracking game of cricket at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Fortune Barishal

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hussain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Aminul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan.

Beximco Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi.

Predicted Playing 11

Fortune Barishal

Mehidy Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Parvez Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Mahidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Kamrul Islam and Abu Jayed

Beximco Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan, Mohd Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Robiul Islam, Yasir Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shafiqul Islam

Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka, Match 9

Date: 2nd December 2020, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A competitive game of cricket beckons at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, with the spinners expected to play a significant role in the proceedings. Apart from the turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers should some wing with the ball holding up a bit as well.

The batsmen will need to keep an eye out for the odd ball keeping low, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a very good total at this venue.

FBA vs BDH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FBA vs BDH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, T Iqbal, T Hridoy, N Sheikh, Y Ali, M Hasan Miraz, M Ali, A Hossain, T Ahmed, N Ahmed and S Khan

Captain: M Rahim, Vice-Captain: T Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, T Iqbal, T Hridoy, N Sheikh, A Ali, M Hasan Miraz, M Ali, A Jayed, T Ahmed, N Ahmed and S Khan

Captain: M Hasan Miraz, Vice-Captain: M Rahim