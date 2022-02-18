FBA vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Final

The final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has Fortune Barishal (FBA) taking on Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Both Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal have been impressive this season, with their star players Faf du Plessis and Shakib al Hasan starring for them. Fortune Barishal have been sensational since their slow start, with the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Munim Shahriar coming up with crucial knocks. However, they face an equally strong Victorians side who boast star all-rounders like Sunil Narine and Moeen Ali. Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Barishal might just hold the edge. With the BPL trophy on the line, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka.

FBA vs COV Probable Playing XIs

FBA XI

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Shafiqul Islam

COV XI

Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

FBA vs COV, BPL 2022, Final

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with the spinners ruling the roost. The batters will look to make full use of the field restrictions in the first six overs. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down with the fast bowlers also preferring to take the pace off. Wickets in hand will be crucial with dew also likely to play a part in the game. Although the pitch might not change too much, both teams would prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s FBA vs COV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das has been in decent form over the last few matches, but he is still due for a big one at the top of the order. He is one of the best batters on the Bangladesh domestic circuit. Given his ability to hold his own against both spin and pace, he is a good addition to your FBA vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle hasn't been his usual self in BPL 2022, but has scored runs at times of need. The southpaw has managed 208 runs in nine matches and, like Liton, is due for a big one. Given his experience of playing in high-octane clashes, Gayle is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan didn't have the best of games in the previous FBA vs COV clash. However, he has been the standout player in the tournament, winning a couple of player-of-the-match awards, owing to his all-round performances. Given his form and skill-set, Shakib is a must-have in your FBA vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 18 wickets in 10 matches so far. The left-armer has used his variations and ability to nail the yorker to good use, holding his own in the death overs. With the pitch likely to be on the slower side again, Mustafizur should pick up a wicket or two in the final.

Three best players to pick in FBA vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (FBA) - 911 points

Mustafizur Rahman (COV) - 601 points

Dwayne Bravo (FBA) - 693 points

Key stats for FBA vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 277 runs and 15 wickets in 10 BPL 2022 matches

Moeen Ali - 187 runs in 6 BPL 2022 innings, SR: 158.47

Mustafizur Rahman - 18 wickets in 10 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 12.56

FBA vs COV Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

FBA vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Shohidul Islam.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

FBA vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Shohidul Islam

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.

Edited by Samya Majumdar