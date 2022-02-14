FBA vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has Fortune Barishal (FBA) taking on Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Fortune Barishal have emerged as the team to beat in the BPL this season, with Shakib Al Hasan leading from the front. While the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Dwayne Bravo have also impressed, their local talents have stepped up at times of need as well. They face a strong Comilla Victorians side who boast Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis. While they have blown hot and cold lately, the Victorians have a solid roster filled with star quality. With a place in the final hanging in the balance, an entertaining game beckons in Dhaka.

FBA vs COV Probable Playing XIs

FBA XI

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Shafiqul Islam

COV XI

Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

FBA vs COV, BPL 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 14th February 2022, 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring match is on the cards at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The batters should enjoy the new ball skidding on to the bat with little help on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and offer some turn to the spinners, who will be key today. Wickets in hand will be crucial for either side with dew also likely to come into play in the second innings. With this being the second game of the day, 150-160 could be a decent total at the venue.

Today’s FBA vs COV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat this season, but consistency has evaded him so far. However, Liton is one of the better batters on the Bangladesh circuit, given his ability to play both pace and spin well. With Liton likely to partner Mahmudul Joy at the top of the order, he should be a good addition to your FBA vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Munim Shahriar: Munim Shahriar has been a revelation since his debut a week ago. The right-hander has been explosive at the top of the order, even overshadowing Chris Gayle with his antics. Although Shahriar hasn't converted starts into big ones, his knack for getting Fortune Barishal off to blazing starts will be key in this encounter.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has been the MVP of the BPL so far and for good reason. Shakib has been exceptional with both the bat and ball and has won quite a few player-of-the-match awards in the process. Given the form that he is in at the moment, you wouldn't want to leave Shakib out of your FBA vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman leads the bowling charts with 17 wickets this season, with his variations proving to be a handful for the opposition batters. Mustafizur has excelled in the death overs as well, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Three best players to pick in FBA vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (FBA) - 904 points

Mustafizur Rahman (COV) - 540 points

Dwayne Bravo (FBA) - 635 points

Key stats for FBA vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 276 runs and 15 wickets in 9 BPL 2022 matches

Moeen Ali - 135 runs in 4 BPL 2022 innings, SR: 150.00

Mustafizur Rahman - 17 wickets in 8 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 10.88

FBA vs COV Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

FBA vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Shafiqul Islam

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

FBA vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nahidul Islam and Shafiqul Islam

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar