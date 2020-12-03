FBA vs GKH Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 Match – December 4th, 2020

Fortune Barishal failed to make a mark in the first half of the league stage and they have lost three out of the four matches that they have played so far. This means that they are in fourth place in the points table with a net run rate of -0.156.

Meanwhile, Gemcon Khulna are in second place in the standings. The team is led by Mahmudullah and they come into the game off the back of a morale-boosting 37-run victory over Dhaka. However, they need to address their net run rate of -0.295, which is the worst among all the five teams in the tournament.

FBA vs GKH: Squads to choose from

Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Abu Sayeem, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Suhrawadi Shuvo

Gemcon Khulna

Anamul Haque Bijoy (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Jahurul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu

FBA vs GKH: Predicted XIs

Advertisement

Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi

Gemcon Khulna

Anamul Haque Bijoy (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Jahurul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

FBA vs GKH: Match details

Match: Fortune Berishal vs Gemcon Khulna

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 4th December, 2020, 11:30 AM IST

FBA vs GKH: Pitch report

The pitch has been balanced so far in the tournament. Scoring lots of runs while batting first hasn’t been easy, and it hasn't been any easier for the team which is chasing.

Both the pacers and spinners have found something on the pitch. Considering the fact that both sides have decent batting units, the team which wins the toss may choose to bowl first. The average score on this pitch in the last 10 games has been 137 runs.

FBA vs GKH: Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

FBA vs GKH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Hoque, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed

Advertisement

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Hoque, Parvez Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Vice-Captain: Shahidul Islam