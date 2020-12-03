FBA vs GKH Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 Match – December 4th, 2020

Fortune Barishal failed to make a mark in the first half of the league stage and they have lost three out of the four matches that they have played so far. This means that they are in fourth place in the points table with a net run rate of -0.156.
Meanwhile, Gemcon Khulna are in second place in the standings. The team is led by Mahmudullah and they come into the game off the back of a morale-boosting 37-run victory over Dhaka. However, they need to address their net run rate of -0.295, which is the worst among all the five teams in the tournament.
FBA vs GKH: Squads to choose from
Fortune Barishal
Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Abu Sayeem, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Suhrawadi Shuvo
Gemcon Khulna
Anamul Haque Bijoy (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Jahurul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu
FBA vs GKH: Predicted XIs
FBA vs GKH: Match details
Match: Fortune Berishal vs Gemcon Khulna
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Date and Time: 4th December, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
FBA vs GKH: Pitch report
The pitch has been balanced so far in the tournament. Scoring lots of runs while batting first hasn’t been easy, and it hasn't been any easier for the team which is chasing.
Both the pacers and spinners have found something on the pitch. Considering the fact that both sides have decent batting units, the team which wins the toss may choose to bowl first. The average score on this pitch in the last 10 games has been 137 runs.
FBA vs GKH: Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Hoque, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Hoque, Parvez Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahidul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed
Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Vice-Captain: Shahidul IslamPublished 03 Dec 2020, 18:14 IST