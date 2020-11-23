FBA vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Match - Nov 24th, 2020

Match 2 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup features a blockbuster clash between Fortune Barishal and Gemcon Khulna at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Tuesday.

While this game does feature two of the strongest teams in this competition, it also marks the return of Shakib Al Hasan to competitive cricket after a considerable period of time. He will be turning out for the Gemcon Khulna side that will be led by Mahmudullah Riyad. Apart from the two all-rounders, Khulna boasts of a power-packed batting unit with the likes of Al Amin Hossain and Nazmul Islam leading the bowling attack.

Their opponents, Fortune Barishal, also have an equally competent team led by Tamim Iqbal, who showed glimpses of his ability in the recently concluded PSL playoffs. With the duo of Afif Hossain and Mehedi Miraz also set to line up alongside him, another entertaining game beckons between the two sides.

Both teams will be looking to start on the winning note with Barishal heading into this game as slight underdogs. Either way, we should be in for another entertaining game to close out a promising opening day in the Bangladesh T20 Cup.

Squads to choose from

Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Sayem, Sohrawardi Shuvo

Gemcon Khulna

Shakib Al Hasan , Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Al Amin Hossain, Shamim Patwary, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Haque, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Salman Hossain, Jahirul Islam

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam, Mehedi Miraz, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Abu Jayed

Gemcon Khulna

Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Al Amin Hossain

Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna, Match 2

Date: 24th November 2020, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the sides at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Although there should be some swing and turn off the surface, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle. The pitch shouldn't change much as the game progresses, with dew expected to play a role in the second innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a competitive total at this venue.

FBA vs GKH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FBA vs GKH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Sukkur, I Kayes, S Hassan, T Iqbal, S Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, M Hasan Miraz, A Haque, A Hossain, H Mahmud and T Ahmed

Advertisement

Captain: T Iqbal, Vice-Captain: S Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Sukkur, I Kayes, T Hridoy, T Iqbal, S Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, M Hasan Miraz, A Haque, A Hossain, H Mahmud and T Ahmed

Captain: T Iqbal, Vice-Captain: M Hasan Miraz