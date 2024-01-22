FBA vs KHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 22, 2024  

Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers are set to cross swords in Match No. 6 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Monday, January 22. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

The Tigers are currently placed on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.605. Barishal, on the other hand, are second after beating Rangpur Riders in their previous game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FBA vs KHT game:

#3 Evin Lewis (KHT) – 7.5 credits

Evin Lewis, on his day, can tear the best bowling lineups apart and hence, fantasy users should pick him in their FBA vs KHT Dream11 teams. In the Tigers’ first game, the southpaw hit two sixes to score 12 runs off six balls. He got out to Al Amin Hossain but gave a glimpse of the damage he is known for doing. The Tigers will bank on him to take them off to a flying start.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Mehidy Hasan has been an asset for Bangladesh and several teams in the BPL. In Barishal’s first match of the tournament, he put in an impressive showing, both with bat and ball. The off-spinner finished with figures of 3-0-13-2, getting the wickets of Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mohammad Nabi. Fantasy users should not leave him out for their FBA vs KHT Dream11 teams.

#1 Faheem Ashraf (KHT) – 8 credits

Faheem Ashraf was on top of his game for the Tigers in their opening match against the Challengers. He was one of their standout bowlers with impressive figures of 4-0-20-3. The pacer picked up the wickets of Shuvagata Hom, Nihaduzzaman and Bilal Khan. Thereafter, he chipped in with a handy knock of 15 runs of eight balls with three fours at the death.

