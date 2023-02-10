FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BPL, Match 42

Fortune Barishal (FBA) will be up against the Khulna Tigers (KHT) in the 42nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FBA vs KHT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Fortune Barishal have had a pretty decent campaign so far and are fourth in the table with 14 points, winning seven of their 11 matches. The Khulna Tigers, meanwhile, have struggled this season. They have won only two of their 11 games and are winless in their last five matches. Unsurprisingly, they find themselves at the bottom of the standings.

FBA vs KHT Match Details, BPL

The 42nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be played on February 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The match is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FBA vs KHT, BPL, Match 42

Date and Time: 10th February 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FBA vs KHT Pitch Report

Runs have been hard to come by at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The track has mostly favored the bowlers, with spinners having found a lot of purchase. Four of the last five matches have been won by chasing sides.

Last 5 matches (BPL)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 122

Average second-innings score: 123.67

FBA vs KHT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Fortune Barishal: L-W-L-W-L

Khulna Tigers: L-L-L-L-L

FBA vs KHT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Fortune Barishal injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Fortune Barishal Probable Playing 11

Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan(C), PC de Silva, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Anamul Haque Enam, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.

Khulna Tigers injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Khulna Tigers Probable Playing 11

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Nahidul Islam, Azam Khan, Shai Hope(C), M Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, PA van Meekeren.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shai Hope (6 matches, 208 runs, Strike Rate: 138.67)

Shai Hope is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 208 runs in six matches at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of over 138.

Top Batter pick

Yasir Ali Chowdhury (11 matches, 213 runs, Strike Rate: 125.29)

Yasir Ali Chowdhury has scored 213 runs in 11 BPL games and will be looking to add to his tally on Friday.

Top All-rounder pick

Karim Janat (11 matches, 171 runs and 10 wickets)

Karim Janat has been in wonderful form with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 171 runs at a fantastic strike rate of over 172. Janat is also his side's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Wasim (7 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.00)

Mohammad Wasim is the second-highest wicket-taker for his side, picking up nine wickets in seven games.

FBA vs KHT match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has batted extremely well and is the leading run-scorer for Fortune Barishal with 353 runs at an average of over 44 and a terrific strike rate of 175.62. He has also taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.94 and could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your FBA vs KHT Dream11 fantasy team.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed has also been in great form with the bat and is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 351 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of over 157. He has a century to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FBA vs KHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shakib Al Hasan 353 runs and 8 wickets 820 points Iftikhar Ahmed 351 runs 607 points Karim Janat 171 runs and 10 wickets 590 points Yasir Ali Chowdhury 213 runs 358 points

FBA vs KHT match expert tips

Shakib Al Hasan has been outrageously good in both departments and can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your FBA vs KHT Dream11 fantasy team.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 42, Head to Head League

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 42, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Shai Hope

Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed (vc), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Nasum Ahmed

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 42, Grand League

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 42, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Shai Hope

Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Karim Janat (c), Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim (vc), Nasum Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren

Poll : 0 votes